College of Coastal Georgia has announced that it now offers two new minor degrees to complement students’ majors and expand their educational experience.

A minor in Diversity and Inclusion and a minor in Sociology are now available.

More from this section

Community remembers dedication of activist Annie Polite

Community remembers dedication of activist Annie Polite

Phenomenal. Hero. Icon. Those were just some of the superlatives family, friends and others used to describe community activist Annie Polite on Saturday during a celebration of life service at the Historic Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick.