College of Coastal Georgia has announced that it now offers two new minor degrees to complement students’ majors and expand their educational experience.
A minor in Diversity and Inclusion and a minor in Sociology are now available.
The minor in Diversity and Inclusion is an interdisciplinary program that invites students to develop their knowledge through courses related to cultural movements, psychology, media and society, women’s literature, history, intercultural communication and more.
Students will also examine topics such as race, class, gender, sexuality, ethnicity and disability to understand social differences and inequalities and to promote a more just and equitable society.
Roscoe Scarborough, interim chair of the department of social sciences and associate professor of sociology, led the creation of the minor.
Students are required to begin by taking an introductory course to learn the basics of class, race, gender and equality, which is taught every semester.
“Students get a foundation in understanding social problems, and then they explore it in an interdisciplinary range of options that they choose,” Scarborough said. “It’s very flexible with a broad range of courses. This minor is not just for social science students. We want it to appeal to all, such as business majors, nursing and education students.”
Scarborough said he hopes to have as many students as possible engage with the curriculum. He feels every student will benefit from it. The leadership skills gained through the minor can apply to a wide range of careers as students prepare for careers in a growing interconnected, global society, he said.
The minor in sociology, available through online courses, can be completed within about three semesters.
“A lot of times, the themes in these courses are not covered in a business, leadership or nursing curriculum explicitly,” Scarborough said. “I think it complements a lot of what we’re already doing here, plus it’s a lot of fun. It helps with careers, complements our courses, and I hope it’s enjoyable.”
Other minors offered at the college are in history and in psychology.
“We would like to see more students in minor programs,” Scarborough said. “They build upon what students learn to make them more well-rounded, mindful citizens.”
