Most summers, an abundance of activities are available for students to stay engaged in learning while out of school.
This year, though, the pandemic has canceled many programs and camps.
Local groups are still finding ways to meet the needs of families. Food deliveries and distributions are providing them with meals.
Another necessity for children, though, is ample opportunity to improve literacy skills.
A recent collaboration between volunteers at Christ Church Frederica and the Children’s Reading Foundation of Georgia provided families with a delivery of food and books.
Volunteers came together at the church on Thursday as part of their Backpack Buddies program, through which the group prepares bags of food weekly to be delivered to several locations in Brunswick, including residents at Hopkins Homes.
The Children Reading Foundation of Georgia partnered with the group last week to include 84 age-appropriate books for children between the ages of 3 and 8 in Backpack Buddies bags.
Linda Muir, president and CEO of the Children’s Reading Foundation of Georgia, said she saw an article in The News that reminded her about the Backpack Buddies program’s weekly food deliveries. She then reached out to Susan Shipman, a Backpack Buddies program volunteer, to ask about collaborating with the Children’s Reading Foundation’s “Read Together 20 Minutes Every Day” campaign.
“Why not deliver books at the same time you are delivering food?” Muir said.
Hopkins Homes was chosen for the pilot project because the weekend snack bags are hand-delivered directly to residents. Backpack Buddies volunteers were able to find out, without violating confidence, how many homes included children and their ages, Muir said.
“They were pleased to discover that both the parents and their children would be excited to receive their books,” she said.
The books were placed in specific bags going to specific apartments. The Backpack Buddies team visited Hopkins Homes on Friday with all the bags to make deliveries.
Each book also included a letter from the foundation to encourage the parents and children to visit the organization’s website, www.Read20Georgia.org, and to read together 20 minutes every day.
“(The foundation’s) vision is that every child learns to read early and well, thereby reaching his or her full potential in school and in life,” Muir said. “We believe that everyone — families, schools and communities — has an important role in ensuring that all children have a strong reading foundation.”
The partnership is an example of the community working with parents to provide children a way to experience the joy of reading every day with a parent or other adult and to celebrate the importance of reading in their lives, Muir said.
“Contributions to (the foundation) from generous donors make the purchases of the books possible, so this is a true community effort,” she said.