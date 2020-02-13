Glynn County Commissioner Bob Coleman announced Thursday that he will not run for reelection.
Coleman declined to comment on his decision.
In a news release, he wrote that “serving the people of Glynn County has been the greatest joy of my professional life,” and that he was “extremely proud to have been elected on three separate occasions.”
Further, the release stated that he was “eternally grateful for the people of Glynn County for their kindness and generosity” extended to him and his wife, Sherry.
Coleman is currently in his third term, which ends at the end of the year. He was first elected to the At-large Post 2 seat on the county commission in 2008.
In the release, Coleman wrote that he was most proud of his advocacy for the relocation of Glynn County Detention Center — which was moved from downtown Brunswick to its current location further north just off U.S. 341 — and in calling for the Georgia Department of Transportation to install a concrete median in the middle of the F.J. Torras Causeway.
More recently, he heavily supported constructing a new Glynn County Animal Control shelter, a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2016 project, at the county’s public safety complex rather than upgrading the current one on U.S. 17. His fellow commissioners committed to moving the shelter last month.
In January 2019, a Glynn County grand jury handed down a 15-count indictment against Bob and Sherry Coleman alleging multiple instances of insurance fraud and violates of the Georgia Insurance Code. Another six-count indictment against Bob Coleman alone came in June.
A jury declared Bob Coleman innocent in November on all six counts alleged in the June indictment. A trial date has not yet been set for the remaining 15 counts.