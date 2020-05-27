Glynn County Commissioner David O’Quinn “as a human and as a commissioner” should have thought more about what he said when criticizing the county chief of police.
That’s what fellow Glynn County Commissioner Bob Coleman thinks about O’Quinn’s May 6 email calling for county police Chief John Powell — who is currently on administrative leave — to be fired. “I think David was just way out of line, referring to our police chief as a cancer in our community,” Coleman said. “I don’t understand how you could have that much, what is it, hate?”
In the email, which O’Quinn sent to other members of the Glynn County Commission, he said Powell should be immediately fired and called him “incompetent” and “a cancer in the community.”
He also mentioned that Powell had been offered “a very nice package to resign,” but rejected it.
The police chief was put on administrative leave in March after being indicted — along with three former ranking police officers — on a series of charges alleging acts of malfeasance related to the scandal that led to the dissolution of the county’s joint narcotics squad.
O’Quinn’s email was sent on May 6, the day after a video showing the last minutes of Ahmaud Arbery’s life was leaked to the public. He said Powell should have requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which arrested two men involved in the shooting more than two months after the incident, take over the investigation since one of the men arrested was a former county police officer and investigator for the local district attorney’s office.
While he may not have worded it the same way, O’Quinn told The News last week that he stands by the letter and still believes Powell should resign.
“I don’t think he’s done anything criminal,” O’Quinn said during the May 20 interview. “I think he will be exonerated. But at the same time I think what has transpired warrants him being removed. I just don’t think this is what we expect from the person we hired to lead our police department.”
Coleman joined a majority of other county commissioners who were either on Powell’s side or undecided. Commission Chairman Mike Browning stood firmly in defense of Powell, while Allen Booker was holding out for more information.
“(The idea of) firing John Powell is just, in my book, worthless,” Coleman said. “‘Things go wrong, so let’s go fire somebody.’ It’s like that kind of attitude.”
In Coleman’s mind, Powell is the target of “excessive finger-pointing and hearsay” from people who already have their minds made up.
“It’s quite a bit premature to blast chief Powell the way (O’Quinn) did,” Coleman said.
Both the Arbery shooting investigation and the lawsuit are underway, he explained, and it would be best to wait for the results of both.
“I think Chief Powell is innocent until he’s given his day in court,” said commissioner Bill Brunson. “He’s been indicted by a grand jury, but he’s not convicted.
“I don’t think it’s time to make a decision one way or another on Chief Powell’s employment. If he is proven guilty by 12 of his peers, that’s a game-changer.”
The concept of the presumption of innocence is one Coleman himself called for the public to observe after he was indicted last year on charges of insurance fraud and violating state insurance code. A jury ultimately found him not guilty on all charges.
“People said (Powell’s) under indictment. I was under indictment one time,” Coleman said. “You have to understand, that man has a day coming to him in court. That’s just due process.”