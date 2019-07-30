Coastal Georgia has great golf to enjoy, and great country music only makes it better.
That’s why fans of the genre will be excited to hear that the Davis Love Foundation is bringing country sensation Cole Swindell to the Golden Isles to perform at the PGA Tour’s RSM Classic.
“We’re thrilled to bring the Platinum selling artist back to the Golden Isles to perform,” said Davis Love III, 21-time PGA Tour winner, World Golf Hall of Famer and tournament host, in a press release. “He is a fantastic performer and one of Georgia’s own.
For Swindell, returning to his home state to perform at the official PGA Tour event is a high honor.
“Being from Georgia, going to college here, and loving golf, I couldn’t be more excited to be performing at this event,” Swindell said in the press release. “It’s such a cool venue and for a special cause.”
The show, which is presented by Southeast Georgia Health System, will take place on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 7 p.m. at McKinnon St. Simons Island Airport.
“We are proud to be the Presenting Sponsor of this concert along with the tournament’s youth activities, as well as the Official Medical Provider for this prestigious event,” said Michael D. Scherneck, president and CEO of Southeast Georgia Health System, in the press release. “The RSM Classic is a world-class event that attracts visitors to our beautiful Golden Isles, and we are happy to partner with the Davis Love Foundation on an event that has such a positive impact on our community.”
Cole Swindell released his now certified platinum self- titled debut album in 2014. The debut single “Chillin’ It” not only became his first No. 1 single, but also became his first song to sell over a million units.
In the five years since his emergence on the country scene, Swindell has delivered hits seismic hits to his fans such as “Ain’t Worth The Whiskey,” “Let Me See Ya Girl,” “Middle of a Memory,” “You Should Be Here” and his most recent Grammy/ACM nominated “Break Up In The End,” just to name a few.
Swindell has also kept fans engaged by releasing new music digitally and directly to them through his Down Home Sessions EP series, from which he has been releasing a new song for each month of the summer.
Tickets can be purchased now as part of the weekly ticket booklet at www.RSMClassic.com. Individual concert tickets are limited and will go on sale August 1.