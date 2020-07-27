Coldwell Banker Realty’s First Responders Luncheon has drawn large crowds of first responders in years past to enjoy a free hamburger or hot dog. This year, for the event’s fourth iteration, the luncheon is more important than ever.
“Our First Responders need to know that we appreciate and support them,” said Bill Robinson, Coldwell Realtor and head organizer of the event.
Robinson was first inspired in 2016 to share the respect he feels for first responders with the community.
“I gave it some thought, and it was obvious that our first responders were under-appreciated by the community. It was something we needed to get behind. We needed to show our respect and support,” Robinson said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has certainly heightened appreciation for the essential workforce, specifically for medical professionals. Robinson appreciates the sacrifices that all types of local first responders have made during these confusing times and hopes to give back.
“These folks are putting their life on the line for us,” he said. “Everyone out there — be it firefighters, EMTs, police officers, doctors or nurses — we need to show them our appreciation now more than ever.”
To the employees at Coldwell Banker, they see the virtues of those who run towards danger rather than away from it. However their service for the community does not stop there.
For the past two years, the firm has hosted yard sales for the Lions Club Camp for the Blind and the Golden Isles Veterans Village, raising $4,000 and $5,000, respectively.
The luncheon has raised thousands of dollars in years past for the Levi 6 Foundation and Brunswick Explorer Program, both of which support local police. This year, the luncheon’s proceeds will go to the Fire Department Educational Program.
“Last year we had hundreds of people show up to support. With a good turnout, we’ve raised more than $4,000 dollars in the past,” Robinson said.
This year, Robinson plans to honor the first responders with more than money. Coldwell Banker will be flying their own “first responder flag” alongside the American flag to both honor and represent those who put their lives on the line for the community.
“The blue line is for our law enforcement, the red line is for firefighters, the gold line is for dispatchers, and the white line in the center is for medical professionals,” Robinson explained.
The luncheon will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 31 in the Coldwell Banker Realty parking lot.
All first responders eat free, and all other patrons will pay $5 for the all you can eat meal. All entry proceeds and vendor purchases will go to the Brunswick/Glynn County Fire Department.