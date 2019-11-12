People who have spent a significant portion of time in the South will not be surprised by today’s weather forecast. You can generally expect a couple of extreme temperature differences during the fall and winter.
That doesn’t make the experience any more pleasurable.
The National Weather Service out of Jacksonville said a cold front moving through the area Tuesday will bring in some extreme lows Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Temperatures are expected to dip down into the upper 30s after a daytime high in the mid 70s.
Ahead of the cold front, there is a 60 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m. with showers expected to dissipate before 1 a.m. Wednesday. The low is expected to reach around 35 degrees with a possible wind chill value as low as 27 degrees Wednesday morning.
The NWS issues a freeze warning when the temperature is at 32 degrees for at least two hours. Temperatures will to be colder inland than they will be along the coast.
A large chunk of middle Georgia was under a freeze watch as of Monday afternoon, including cities such as Savannah, Valdosta and Hinesville. Parts of Alabama and Mississippi are already under a freeze warning.
The forecast calls for a blustery and sunny day Wednesday with the high only reaching into the mid 50s with the low Wednesday night in the low 40s. Closer to normal temperatures will return later in the week with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s by Thursday.
For those who have no home to shelter them from the cold, Honey Sparre, the director of homeless ministries for FaithWorks, said in an email that The Well day shelter will run its normal operating hours, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday then reopen at 7 p.m. for “overnight hospitality.”
“Our doors will reopen at 7 p.m. for those that are in need to come in and get warm,” Sparre said in an email. “Cots and blankets that we have on hand will be provided for those in need. We will be asking our volunteers to bring in hot food for those that come in as well.”
Sparre added that those who who come to the shelter will not be allowed to come and go once they are inside. Lights out for the shelter will be at 10 p.m.