Eight sea turtles that were found cold-stunned on Cape Cod last winter swam free again Monday in the ocean off Jekyll Island after the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta nursed them back to health.

Two loggerheads and six smaller Kemp’s ridleys were among 11 that were flown to the Georgia Aquarium from New England. Two loggerheads and one Kemp’s ridley were kept for additional treatment, said Hannah Hardwick, a spokeswoman for the Georgia Aquarium.

Chief: Pinova fire mutual aid response was excellent

The Brunswick Fire Department remained on scene at Pinova on Monday and will likely stay through Tuesday to monitor for hotspots as environmental inspectors and fire investigators look into what caused a massive blaze Saturday at the wood resin manufacturing plant.

Groups celebrate historic battle against British

Members of Revolutionary War heritage groups from around Georgia donned tricorn hats, long dresses, knee breeches and skunk skin gaps Saturday to celebrate Georgia Patriots Day, the 245th anniversary of the capture of three British warships in the Frederica River.