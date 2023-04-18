Eight sea turtles that were found cold-stunned on Cape Cod last winter swam free again Monday in the ocean off Jekyll Island after the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta nursed them back to health.
Two loggerheads and six smaller Kemp’s ridleys were among 11 that were flown to the Georgia Aquarium from New England. Two loggerheads and one Kemp’s ridley were kept for additional treatment, said Hannah Hardwick, a spokeswoman for the Georgia Aquarium.
Georgia Aquarium staff drove the turtles to the Georgia Sea Turtle Center Monday morning where they were joined by the staff there in the release before a crowd that lined the beach. Many in the crowd were bundled up in hoodies and coats because of the unseasonable chill on the beach.
Among the crowd were Catherine Foley and Sam Bruehl and their daughters, Ada, 7, and Faye, 4. The family is vacationing from Millton, Mass., a short distance from the Cape.
Bruehl said seeing the release of the turtles from their home state was an unexpected bonus, especially after coming south for the warmth that went on hiatus.
“Yesterday was amazing. It was really warm,’’ he said.
The turtles were released two at a time with the Kemp’s ridleys following the plan and swimming away. Both loggerheads, Sandy and James Bond, had other ideas. After swimming out briefly they both headed back for the sand and had to be scooped up and carried into deeper water.
Carolyn Murphy said the turtles were relatively sedate on the five-hour trip that covered more than 300 miles.
“They were nice and calm. Excited but not too crazy,’’ she said.
The turtles should be off to a good start back in the ocean, caring for sick sea turtles and releasing them is a great experience, she said.
“Probably the highlight of your career,’’ Murphy said.