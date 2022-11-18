Turtle enthusiasts and adventurers alike are invited to experience the thrill of the chill at the upcoming Cold Stunned Plunge on Jekyll Island.

The second annual event is set for Nov. 26 and raises money for the Georgia Sea Turtle Center, the state’s only sea turtle education and rehabilitation facility.

