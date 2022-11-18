Turtle enthusiasts and adventurers alike are invited to experience the thrill of the chill at the upcoming Cold Stunned Plunge on Jekyll Island.
The second annual event is set for Nov. 26 and raises money for the Georgia Sea Turtle Center, the state’s only sea turtle education and rehabilitation facility.
Participants will take a “cold-stunned plunge” into the chilly Atlantic Ocean in support of sea turtles on the Georgia coast.
The event, which is presented by the Beach Village merchants, will be from 8:30-10:30 a.m.
Advance online registration for $25 ends today, and registration costs $35 through Nov. 25. Day-of registration will be available and costs $40.
The Plunge brings attention to the many sea turtles that get caught in hypothermic water temperatures during winter. The Sea Turtle Center offers cold-stun rehabilitation and recovery for patients.
“It’s a fun event for participants of all ages and abilities, and it’s a great activity for families spending the Thanksgiving holiday weekend together looking for something meaningful to do,” said Alexa Hawkins, director of marketing and communications for the Jekyll Island Authority. “Santa himself has also registered for the plunge, so be sure to bring your camera for a photo op with the big man and his close friend, Scute C. Turtle, the official mascot of the Georgia Sea Turtle Center.”
All ages are welcome to participate, but children 12 years and under must be accompanied by an adult on the beach.
This event is a chance to feel a real connection to the cause for which its raising money and awareness, Hawkins said.
“Many sea turtles get caught in hypothermic water temperatures during winter, and the funds raised will assist with their cold-stun rehabilitation and recovery,” she said.
The inaugural event last year brought out 250 participants.
“The following Sunday, the center welcomed more than a dozen cold-stunned patients for rehabilitation,” Hawkins said. “With the colder temperatures on their way, we anticipate welcoming many new patients shortly after this year’s event as well.”
She also offered some advice for those taking the plunge this year.
“Wear comfortable clothes and bring a towel and any dry clothing you want to change into after the plunge,” Hawkins suggested. “Arrive early to check in, pick up your commemorative shirt and grab a warm beverage from a Beach Village restaurant before the plunge.”
The Beach Village and the entire island will be decorated for the Holly Jolly Jekyll season, so there will be much for visitors to see and experience while on the island that day.
The beach access is also wheelchair accessible, and beach wheelchairs are available on a limited, first-come, first-served request through the Jekyll Island Mini Golf and Bikes facility.