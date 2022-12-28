A cold snap that swiftly spread across much of the U.S. over the Christmas weekend caused issues around Glynn County.
Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission work crews responded to over 100 calls on issues with water lines, commercial and residential, public and private, said JWSC Administration Director Jay Sellers.
“We did have some underground fittings and older pipes fail due to freezing on both the mainland and St. Simons (Island) over the weekend,” Sellers said. “The most common concern we had was what I believe came to over two dozen individual residential or commercial service line breaks.”
Consecutive nights of below-freezing temps made the arctic blast a worse scenario than the JWSC experienced during Winter Storm Grayson. Freezing temperatures coupled with lingering rain brought by the 2018 storm created problems for Georgia Power’s electric lines and for drives, but the JWSC’s underground pipes suffered comparatively little damage.
By contrast, the extended cold over the Christmas weekend and into this week caused the entire Country Walk subdivision to lose pressure after freezing temperatures caused multiple breaks in a water main. Repairs were completed by Tuesday, but the neighborhood is under a boil-water advisory through this afternoon while the utility conducts water quality testing.
Dripping inside faucets likely prevented further problems across the county, but Sellers said even that only helps to an extent. It only does so much when a home has exposed pipes outside or in a crawlspace and backflow preventers without insulation, he continued.
“While there is little we can do at this point to provide better freeze protection to those large underground mains, customers have options on avoiding freeze damage on their smaller pipes,” Sellers said.
He suggested dripping water inside and outside, especially at the furthest point from the meter, such as in a pool house, opening up cabinets that contain plumbing to keep warm air circulating near pipes and wrapping insulation around exposed pipes outside or in unheated garages. Those who live out of town should also make sure they have someone to check in on their home, he suggested, to avoid surprise repair charges on their bills.
“Hopefully, this rare cold weather is sounding the alarm for our customers to insulate and prepare exposed outside pipes,” Sellers said.
It wasn’t just the cold that was an issue but the heat as well.
Despite being easily preventable, space heaters cause many fires every year, says Emergency Management Director Andrew Leanza.
A fire in Brunswick originating from a space heater displaced four people from two units of a duplex on Lee Street on Friday as forecasts for that evening predicted below-freezing temperatures in the low 20s. City officials helped find shelter for the displaced residents with the American Red Cross.
“Space heaters are huge every year,” Leanza told The News on Tuesday. “Try not to overload your circuits. That’s why we see these, and people not putting them on stable surfaces.”
At least one other fire occurred over the weekend due to a space heater, he said. They’re easy to avoid: Don’t leave space heaters unattended, make sure they’re on stable ground and have an automatic shutoff feature.
Otherwise, the weekend went off pretty smoothly for the EMA.
“We were pretty much expecting what came. We were in constant contact with the city, county, Red Cross and both fire departments,” Leanza said. “Thank God we didn’t have any rain. Had we needed to open a shelter, we were within two hours of doing something.”
Georgia Power had few issues in the Southeast corner of the state. During Grayson in 2018, around 22,000 customers lost power in Glynn, Camden and McIntosh counties. This time around, Brunswick Area Manager Dialo Cartwright said the Golden Isles saw only a handful of routine outages.
“Statewide we were in pretty good shape too,” Cartwright said. “I tell people every power company is at risk any time of day because things can happen, but we did pretty good.”
During winter storms, customers tend to stress the electric grid by turning up their heaters.
“You have more power consumption, but really it’s snow and ice that causes a huge problem,” Cartwright said. “Weather like we had on the coast, it wasn’t like we were calling our crews in. In this area. It was more like routine outages.”
Tuesday night temps in Brunswick were forecast to get cold, but not quite below freezing, according to the National Weather Service. AccuWeather predicted conditions to improve quickly, with daytime temperatures rising above 70 degrees by New Year’s Day.