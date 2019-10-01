Coffee With a Cop Day is Wednesday at Starbucks
For folks who have concerns about the state of law enforcement in their community, or for those who just want to thank a police officer for a job well done, Wednesday afternoon’s annual Coffee With A Cop is a good place to start.
Coffee With a Cop Day runs from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at two participating Starbucks in the Golden Isles: the one at 2209 Demere Road on St. Simons Island, and the one at 5043 U.S. Highway 341 near Interstate 95. Folks can drop in and meet with members of the Glynn County Police Department, just to say hello or to talk with them about pressing issues. Also, the coffee, tea and snacks are free to participants.
The local events are being held in conjunction with National Coffee With a Cop Day. The first Coffee With a Cop Day was held in 2011 in Hawthorne, Calif., where members of the local police department were looking for ways to build a better rapport with the communities they serve.
Glynn County held its First Coffee With a Cop event in 2018 at the island Starbucks. All are invited to participate in Wednesday’s event.
— The Brunswick News