Shortly after The News went to press Wednesday evening, the jury in the Tyler James Coen trial returned with its verdict — not guilty on two counts of child molestation, and not guilty on the one count of electronically furnishing obscene material to minors.
In a process that roughly began in March 2018 and spanned two trials, jurors ultimately found Coen not guilty of six of the eight counts of the indictment. The judge in the first trial issued directed verdicts on the two remaining counts because there wasn’t enough evidence to justify giving them to the jury to decide.
Coen, a former Glynn Middle School teacher, was accused of sending pornographic images to boys younger than 16. He testified in both trials and maintained he did nothing of the sort, but instead was the target of retribution by one of his students, someone he worked hard to help both in and out of the classroom.