Coca-Cola executive to speak at college’s fall commencement
College of Coastal Georgia announced that Lori George Billingsley, an executive for The Coca-Cola Company, will be the keynote speaker for the college’s fall commencement ceremony next month.
The ceremony will be held at the Jekyll Island Convention Center on Dec. 15 at 3 p.m.
Billingsley serves as the Global Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer for The Coca-Cola Company. She has more than 30 years of public relations experience in developing and implementing breakthrough programs that meet organizational goals and target audience needs and produce results.
Billingsley has been with Coca-Cola for 17 years, spending the last 16 years in a variety of roles with increasing responsibility in the public affairs and communications arena.
Billingsley serves on the board of directors of the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, Inc., Women’s Business Enterprise National Council, Leadership Atlanta, ColorComm, Arete-Executive Women of Influence and Living Water for Girls. She is a member of the Howard University School of Communications Board of Visitors and is co-chair of American University’s Women’s Network.
Billingsley earned her Bachelor of Arts in public relations at Howard University and her Master of Arts in public communication at American University.
She is also an ordained minister.