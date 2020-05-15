As an investigator with the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office, Gregory McMichael once helped the Cobb DA’s office locate a witness in Glynn County.
But that and other interactions with McMichael will in no way hinder Cobb County District Attorney Joyette Holmes’ ability to prosecute the murder case against the 64-year-old man and his son, 34-year-old Travis McMichael, Holmes said Thursday in a prepared statement.
Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr assigned the case to Holmes Monday, making her the third state prosecutor to receive the case of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, who was shot to death Feb. 23 as he was running on a neighborhood street in Glynn County’s Satilla Shores neighborhood.
Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents arrested the McMichaels on May 7 — 2 1/2 months after the fatal shooting — and charged both with felony murder and aggravated battery. GBI agents accuse Gregory and Travis McMichael of arming themselves, getting in a pickup truck and pursuing the unarmed Arbery to a fatal confrontation.
In response to media queries about possible conflicts, Holmes released an account of all pertinent contacts her office has had with McMichael and the Brunswick DA’s office. Holmes said all potential conflicts were disclosed to Carr before he made his decision. Holmes also discussed the issue with Arbery’s parents, Wanda Cooper Jones and Marcus Arbery Sr., she said.
“In unfortunate circumstances, we are sometimes called upon to prosecute people we know professionally,” Holmes said in the statement. “Professional interaction between prosecuting agencies and even law enforcement are commonplace and do not create a legal or factual conflict in proceeding with a case.”
Among those interactions, Holmes noted:
• In 2016, the highly-publicized prosecution of Justin Ross Harris for the death of his toddler son in a hot vehicle was given a change of venue to the Glynn County Courthouse. The Brunswick Judicial Circuit DA cleared space to make office space available for the Cobb trial team. “At that time, Cobb’s trial team had professional interactions with employees of the Glynn County DA’s Office, including their investigator, Gregory McMichael,” Holmes said.
• In 2017, McMichael helped a Cobb DA investigator track down a person in Glynn County who was needed as a witness at a Cobb County trial, she said. That investigator is no longer with the Cobb DA, she said.
• Katie Gropper, an attorney with the Cobb DA’s Special Victim’s Unit, previously worked with the Brunswick DA’s office. “She has no involvement in prosecuting the McMichael case,” Holmes said.
• Cobb’s chief assistant DA, Jesse Evans, played a significant role in prosecuting the case against Harris in 2016 in Glynn County, and he likely will play a prominent role in the cases against the McMichaels, Holmes said. “There has been no continuing relationship between (Evans) and McMichael (since the Harris trial),” Holmes said.
Barring a change of venue motion from defense attorneys for the McMichaels, the Cobb DA is preparing to prosecute the case at the Glynn County Courthouse.
In other news related to the case:
• A group calling itself JUSTGeorgia will stage a caravan procession Saturday from Atlanta to the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, where they will rally to demand the resignation of Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson and Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney George E. Barnhill, according to a release from the Decatur-based Davis Bozeman Law Firm.
Johnson recused herself from the case, noting Greg McMichael worked as an investigator for her office until his retirement about a year ago. Barnhill, appointed to the case by Attorney General Carr, asked to be replaced as prosecutor in deference to a request from the family of Ahmaud Arbery. Barnhill’s son is a prosecutor in the office of DA Johnson. The third prosecutor named by Carr, Atlantic Judicial Circuit District Attorney Tom Durden, asked to be replaced, citing a lack of resources to try the case. The group will depart from Victory Outreach Church in Atlanta at 7:30 a.m. and plans to arrive by 2 p.m. at the county courthouse, 701 H St. in Brunswick. The “We are NOT Satisfied” rally will call for the resignation of Johnson, the Brunswick Judicial Circuit DA, and Barnhill, the Waycross Judicial Circuit DA.
The JUSTGeorgia group claims Johnson and Barnhill should have done more to make arrests sooner in the Arbery case. The U.S. Department of Justice announced Sunday that it is investigating whether Johnson and Barnhill engaged in wrongdoing by allegedly withholding from Carr information about communications they had in the immediate aftermath of the shooting. Carr also alleges that Barnhill did not inform him of an earlier opinion he shared with Glynn County police that charges were not warranted in the shooting.
“We feel comfort in knowing that justice-seeking people all over Georgia believe that we have the will and resources to demand safety for all communities,” said attorney Tiffany Williams Roberts, a spokeswoman for JUSTGeorgia and co-organizer of the caravan.
• A group of several corvette car clubs plans to hold a Unity Ride for Ahmaud Sunday in Glynn County, according to car club enthusiast Thomas Pinkney of North Carolina. The ride is scheduled to start in Brunswick in the vicinity of the residence of Arbery’s family at noon. Pinkney said the procession will have Georgia State Patrol escort.
• A note of sympathy and regret that was left at a memorial near where Arbery died was just that, the GBI said Thursday. The hand-written letter read: “Ahmaud — I am so sorry. I should have stopped them. So Sorry.”
On Wednesday, the attorneys for Arbery’s parents shared the note with the GBI and requested the writer step forward with any pertinent information he or she may have regarding the case.
That person did reach out to the GBI on Thursday. “The GBI has identified the individual that wrote this note,” the GBI said on Twitter. “The individual is not connected to the Ahmaud Arbery murder investigation in any way.”
• In their statement Wednesday, the attorneys for Arbery’s family said the family has been deeply moved by the local, national and global show of support and sympathy.
“Ahmaud Arbery’s family has been overwhelmed by the well-wishes and expressions of kindness sent to them from people around the world,” the statement read. “They would like to extend their sincere thanks to those who have taken the time to send a letter, write an email or honor Mr. Arbery in their own way. Support from family and friends and the kindness of strangers are the only things keeping them going during this incredibly difficult time.”