CoastFest has annually attracted thousands of individuals and families who are interested in learning about the wonders of coastal Georgia.
The popular local event will be offered this year in a virtual format due to the risks associated with hosting large-scale festivities during a pandemic.
But CoastFest 2020 will still provide students, teachers and the general public an opportunity to learn about Georgia’s coast and the conservation work done by the state’s Coastal Resources Division of the Department of Natural Resources.
Virtual CoastFest 2020 is slated for Sept. 30-Oct. 2 and will feature a series of live-streamed events highlighting CRD’s programs. Events will be hosted all three days at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
A different topic will be showcased during each live-stream with introductions from CRD staff who are subject matter experts. Each will be followed by pre-recorded videos.
A live chat opportunity will end each event.
“It’s going to be different this year, but it’s going to be a lot of fun,” said Tyler Jones, CRD’s CoastFest coordinator.
CRD staff got creative to transform the event into a virtual experience.
“We made a decision a couple of months ago after kind of wringing our hands about whether it would be safe and whether we could do it,” Jones said. “It takes so much time and there’s so many moving parts to in-person CoastFest, so we decided to go ahead and move it to a virtual event.”
CRD will host the event through YouTube Live and its Facebook page to livestream events.
This will be the 26th annual CoastFest, which has long been a tactile experience with lots to see, touch and experience firsthand.
Jones said CRD staff have found ways to virtually pull back the curtain and showcase what the department does year-round.
Events will include an up-close look at CRD’s 60-foot shrimping vessel, presentations about coastal fish populations, beach water quality, artificial reefs and more, as well as a “live touch tank” experience.
A full event schedule is available online at www.CoastalGaDNR.org/ CoastFest.
Local students will be involved in the live-streamed events, acting as hosts and moderators and interviewing CRD staff live.
Those who are unable to tune in at the specific event times will be able to watch the archived videos on the website, Jones said.
The CoastFest website will also feature short videos from previous exhibitors, allowing them to highlight their programs and missions.
No registration is required, and events are free.
The CoastFest Art Contest, featuring art from students across the region, will be offered again this year. Artwork will be on display at the Marshes of Glynn Library on Gloucester Street in Brunswick Oct. 6-13.
The art contest theme is “Our Marvelous Marshes.” Students are encouraged to submit art that highlights the estuarine ecosystem that makes the Georgia coast unique. The winner of the 2020 CoastFest Art Contest will have his or her art featured on the 2021 CoastFest T-Shirt.
New this year is an essay writing contest. Students are invited to write a 400 to 500 word essay about “What makes the Georgia Coast unique and what did I learn about it at Virtual CoastFest 2020?”
Teachers, homeschooling parents and students can find more information, including submission guidelines and deadlines, at www.CoastalGaDNR.org/CoastFestEssay.
Winners of the art and essay contests will be announced Oct. 16 by press release and notification to the schools.
CoastFest 2020 T-shirts, featuring art by Maleah Lavarias of Needwood Elementary School, will be sold online. Sales will be available at a link at www.CoastalGaDNR.org/CoastFest between Sept. 21 and Oct. 9. The cost is $10 plus shipping and handling.
Anyone with questions about Virtual CoastFest 2020 are asked to contact Jones at 912-262-3140 or tyler.jones@dnr.ga.gov.