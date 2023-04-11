CoastFest is set to return on April 22 as an in-person event for the first time since 2019.
The annual outreach program put on by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Coastal Resources Division is in its 28th year and will feature some new additions as well as many of the same interactive highlights that have made it a popular event for nearly three decades in Coastal Georgia, said Tyler Jones, CoastFest coordinator and CRD spokesperson.
“It’s going to be a great group of people,” Jones said. “This is the first CoastFest we will have had in person since COVID.”
The event has been virtual the past two years.
The timing for CoastFest is the biggest change, Jones said. The event has traditionally been held the first Saturday of October. The threat of Hurricane Ian prompted its postponement in 2022 and pushed the event back to align with Earth Day this year.
About 40 exhibitors will be on hand at Mary Ross Waterfront Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. showing off everything from birds of prey to fish in the sea to a climbing wall and cannon firings.
The Georgia Southern University Center for Wildlife Education is bringing its birds of prey back to show during two presentations that last about an hour each.
Those shows will be between presentations of a new show that is coming this year, Dumpster Doug uses magic and entertainment to show how small changes can make a big difference when it comes to protecting natural resources, Jones said. Dumpster Doug will present three shows.
Returning this year are CoastFest staples like the touch tanks, the animal village and aquarium exhibits that allow people to get up close and personal with some of the wildlife of Coastal Georgia, whether it’s snakes, amphibians, birds, mammals or fish.
Jones said a new addition will be the Coastal Experience, which allows visitors to take a journey through Coastal Georgia, starting in the upland and venturing down to the marshes and the barrier islands, to show how the ecosystems work together.
“You’ll get to see how our department, the Coastal Resources Division, interacts with each of those ecosystems,” Jones said.
New technologies will also be on display at CoastFest. Jones said people will have the opportunity to take a virtual reality tour of a Coastal Georgia reef that includes some unique fish and other species caught on camera at a reef off the coast.
To give a complete picture of local ecosystems and the threats they face, the Georgia Chapter of the American Fisheries Society will present its invasive species exhibit so people can see the animals that don’t belong here, Jones said.
There will also be about 10 food trucks on hand, Jones said.
Free parking is available in the grass field in front of Brunswick Landing Marina via the I Street parking lot entrance.
CoastFest is made possible by a grant from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to CRD.