CoastFest took place Saturday in Mary Ross Waterfront Park and brought together a large crowd to celebrate Coastal Georgia’s resources.
The event had not been held in person since 2019, due to the pandemic and a storm threat in 2022.
CoastFest took place Saturday in Mary Ross Waterfront Park and brought together a large crowd to celebrate Coastal Georgia's resources.
The event had not been held in person since 2019, due to the pandemic and a storm threat in 2022.
CoastFest is traditionally held in October and offers a wide range of activities and learning opportunities.
The Coastal Resources Division of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources hosts CoastFest and brings together a wide array of organizations that support the event and entertainment for all ages.
Staples of the event include touch tanks, the animal village and aquarium exhibits, as well opportunities to see and sometimes hold Georgia wildlife.
CoastFest took place Saturday in Mary Ross Waterfront Park and brought together a large crowd to celebrate Coastal Georgia’s resources.
