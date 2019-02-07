Coastal WildScapes to host annual fundraiser

Coastal WildScapes, a local nonprofit that focuses on environmental education and conservation, will host its annual fundraiser, “Starlight and Spartina — An Evening Under the Oaks,” on March 2 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the exclusive Musgrove on St. Simons Island.
The nonprofit will be celebrating 10 years of work. The goal of the event is to keep their mission moving forward.
The event will feature live and silent auctions, hors d’oeuvres and beverages. Tonic Blue, a local band, will provide entertainment from the upper balcony of the main lodge, and On the Fly will bring a bird of prey. The fundraiser will take place against a beautiful backdrop, said Eamonn Leonard, chairman of Coastal WildScapes.
“Musgrove is one of the few areas left on St. Simons Island that is relatively undisturbed,” said Leonard, in a press release. “The Brenn Foundation (owners of Musgrove) is an advocate for nonprofits like Coastal WildScapes.”
Items for sale in the auctions will focus on experiences in nature.
“We will have a custom-made wooden kayak, exclusive trips to two of Georgia’s private barrier islands, guided birding and nature walks, canoe and kayaking trips down some of our most pristine rivers, as well as outdoor equipment,” Leonard said.
Other featured auction items will include a handmade quilt, bonsai tree, native plant collection, original paintings, pottery and jewelry.
A history tour with John Hartland will take place before the fundraiser at 4:30 p.m.
Coastal WildScapes was founded in 2009 with a mission to preserve and restore the biodiversity of the ecosystems in the southeastern coastal region.
“We do this with a wide range of events that have a social aspect — building community among our members, coupled with education about our natural world,” Leonard said.
The nonprofit is focusing this year on the flora and fauna of more inland ecosystems of the Coastal Plane. The year’s theme is ‘Looking Inland: Fire, Forests & Floodplains.’
“Throughout the year, we provide events that expand on the theme of the year, such as educational evening and lunch lectures, native plant sales, garden parties, field trips and paddling trips, and end the year with our member appreciation oyster roast held at the Altama Plantation WMA,” Leonard said.
Coastal WildScapes also provides a habitat certification program that allows people to certify their gardens, business landscapes and other spaces as biologically productive areas.
“This involves creating an environment in our landscapes which provides habitat for our native wildlife species,” Leonard said.
Money raised at the “Starlight and Spartina” event will help the nonprofit fund its many educational outreach events and keep costs down for attendees.
Tickets for the fundraiser are on sale now. The deadline to purchase tickets is Feb. 23.
Tickets cost $100 and can be purchased online at coastalwildscapes.org.
For more information, please call 912-289-7736.