The Coastal Symphony of Georgia will debut at its April concert a contemporary piece titled “How to Relax with Origami,” which has not been performed before in the state of Georgia.
The piece, composed by Conor Brown, will be performed April 8 at 8 p.m. in Brunswick High School’s auditorium.
Leading up to the concert, the Coastal Symphony of Georgia has partnered with Marshes of Glynn Libraries to spread the word about the show and get community members involved.
The library hosted a workshop on “The Art of Origami” this week at which Karen Larrick, program coordinator for Marshes of Glynn Libraries, talked with attendees about the origins of origami and walked them through the creation of several patterns.
And on March 26, a talk will be hosted at the St. Simons library in Room 108 at 3 p.m. with Michelle Merrill, the music director and conductor of the Coastal Symphony of Georgia. She will present an overview of American orchestral music.
“They came to us and said they were going to be debuting this piece, and they were interested in maybe having the conductor do a little talk about it,” Larrick said. “They’re trying to find new ways of reaching out to the public.”
Merrill joined the Coastal Symphony of Georgia as the conductor in June 2018. Since she joined, she’s found ways to engage with the community so that more people become aware of the Coastal Symphony of Georgia.
“She is very interested in getting involved in the community,” said Karin Mills, a member of the symphony board and organizer of the March 26 event. “For the past season, she’s been doing a lot of speaking to Kiwanis Club and Rotary Club and other civic groups that are interested in what’s happening. And she’s a very engaging speaker.”
The lecture on March 26 will be the first long lecture Merrill has given locally, Mills said. Merrill plans to speak about American music, discussing the different eras and the ways that music has changed through the years.
She’ll also discuss the “How to Relax with Origami” piece that will be debuted in Georgia at the April concert.
The piece will be a new sound from the orchestra, which normally focuses on classical music.
“This is the first one I know that will be truly contemporary,” Mills said. “It’s going to be fun and different.”
The orchestra is made up of professional musicians from around the Southeast who come together locally each year to present shows for the community.
“We have a very nationally-appreciated orchestra right her in the Golden Isles, which is pretty unusual for a community of this size,” Mills said.
The concerts often sell out, Mills said, but those interested in attending can sign up for the waiting list as well. Tickets and the waiting list sign up are available online at coastalsymphonyofgeorgia.org.