It took a huge effort for College of Coastal Georgia's men's and women's basketball teams to reach their respective Sun Conference tournament championship games. Unfortunately for both teams, their magnificent runs ended in the title games.
The Mariner men fell to Ave Maria 83-67 while the Mariner women lost to now four-time tournament champion Southeastern 90-66.
In the men's game, Coastal trailed 37-30 at the half and saw that deficit grow in the second half as Ave Maria went on to win by 14 points. Jaylen Smallwood led Coastal with 27 points while pulling down six rebounds. Devonta Leslie had 12 points and six rebounds off the bench while Elijah Goodman added 11 points and seven boards.
A trio of starters scored more than 20 points each for Ave Maria. Romello Bates and Leo Behrend each had 25 points while Caelan Watts had 21 points. Behrend ended with a double-double, adding 15 rebounds.
The biggest statistical difference between the teams was 3-point shooting, where Ave Maria connected on 11-of-23 from behind the arc while Coastal was held to 1-of-11.
The Mariner women also had a tough task Saturday against Southeastern. Coastal got behind the eight-ball early, trailing 23-8 after the first quarter. Southeastern built a 51-29 by halftime.
Coastal would be closer in the second half, but couldn’t make much of a dent in Southeastern’s advantage.
Brianna Gipson’s 26 points led Coastal. The Brunswick High graduate also pulled down seven rebounds. Ayshia Baker added 14 points and pulled down eight boards while Quira Porter added 12 points off the bench.
Southeastern had five players in double figures, led by Raegan Linster’s 18 points off the bench.