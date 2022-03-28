To anyone who frequents the beaches on St. Simons Island, sandbars are a common sight.
Most know to avoid them, but visitors and those unfamiliar with the area often find themselves in trouble when the tides come in.
“It’s common for the visitors to come in when the sandbar is visible, and our tide fluctuates eight feet, so water ankle deep at low tide could be over your head at high tide,” said Glynn County Fire Rescue Capt. Brandon Lambert, beach rescue co-coordinator.
For Glynn County’s lifeguards, upwards of 90% of all calls for aid are related to one of the sandbars.
“The different areas of the beach have different sandbars and different risks,” said Paris Wyland-Kuntz, Glynn County lifeguard and beach operations and athletics program manager. “Coast Guard and Massengale sandbars change. This will be my sixth season out there, and I can tell you that it has been different every single year.”
What’s true for the lifeguards is also true for Glynn County Fire Rescue’s water rescue unit.
“Our beach changes pretty dramatically with every storm … Massengale (Park beach crossover) used to be a few steps from the water, and there was a huge sandbar. Now that sandbar is pretty much exposed all day and there’s a tidal pool,” Lambert said.
A sandbar that was once an issue in front of the beach crossover at the King & Prince Resort has been the result of fewer calls this year.
“There’s a sandbar in front of Coast Guard now that is sometimes an issue, but not so much anymore,” Lambert said.
Another problem area is Gould’s Inlet. The problem is not due to a sandbar but to the geographic nature of the inlet itself. Water in the inlet and in at least two tributaries rushes out to sea with the tide, creating very strong currents.
So how does one avoid these coastal hazards?
“It would be really easy for me to simply say, ‘Don’t go out on the sandbar.’ The water out there feels the same as it does close to shore, I promise. It’s just more dangerous,” Wyland-Kuntz said. “But I know the wonders of the sandbar seem very inviting to people at low tide, so I would ask that anyone who is planning to enjoy a day at the beach be smart. Educate yourself on the weather conditions, where you are on the beach and your surroundings, and the tide times for the day.”
This information can be obtained from government sources like the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration at tidesandcurrents.noaa.gov.
“We will gladly let you in on daily conditions and areas we think are safer than others,” Wyland-Kuntz said.
Lambert echoed the advice.
“The take-home message is sandbars are only visible at low tide,” Lamber added. “The water will only get deeper, so it’s best to stay off sandbars as a general rule, or keep a close eye on the tide chart.”
If you get stuck in the current at Gould’s, it may cause you to get pulled out by the island’s regionally unique longshore current.
“What we’re most likely to experience on St. Simons is not a rip current but that (longshore) current,” Lamber said.
A rip current is a rapid flow of water away from shore. He compared longshore current to a river. It flows rapidly along the beach parallel to the shore.
He strongly advised keeping the distinction in mind. Don’t treat one like the other.
To escape a rip current, swim parallel to the shore until the current eases or until rescue arrives.
In the case of a longshore current, first and foremost try to swim straight to shore without fighting the current too much. Don’t aim to get back to a single point on the beach. Swim in the general direction of sand and follow the path of least resistance until you get there. You may not land where you want to, but anywhere is better than being swept into the ocean.
“The river flows in with the incoming tide and out with the outgoing tide, so the right thing to do is to swim straight to the shore and not like you would in a rip current,” Lambert said. “Gould’s Inlet has strong currents, and we get a lot of calls because of people who try to cross the sandbar. If you go out there you better head back pretty quick.”
Bottom line: listen to the pros.
“We’re not trying to ruin anyone’s fun,” Wyland-Kuntz said. “It is our job to make sure everyone is safe while they’re having fun. We want you to enjoy and love our beach as much as we do.”