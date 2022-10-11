Coastal Pines to host open house
Coastal Pines Technical College will host an open house event on its Golden Isles campus from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 20.
Coastal Pines to host open house
Coastal Pines Technical College will host an open house event on its Golden Isles campus from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 20.
The free event is open to anyone who is interested in learning more about the college.
Campus tours will be offered, and attendees will be able to learn about programs at the college, grants and scholarships, student clubs and organizations, student life and more.
Anyone interested in applying to Coastal Pines will have their application fee waived during the event.
Door prizes, refreshments and a live broadcast provided by 103.3 FM will be available during the event. Free applications will be sponsored by the Terry Thomas Foundation.
For more information, visit www.coastalpines.edu/open-house-events.
— The Brunswick News
