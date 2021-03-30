Coastal Pines Technical College hosting free application event today
Coastal Pines Technical College will host from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today a Free Application Day event. Prospective students for the summer semester can submit an application for free in-person or online.
The event is made possible by the Terry Thomas Foundation and the Coastal Pines Technical College Foundation.
Applications can be submitted in person at any of the college’s seven campuses or online at coastalpines.edu.
The summer semester begins May 17.