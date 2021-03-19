Workforce development has been the focus of Coastal Pines Technical College’s mission since its inception.
And in his new role as president of the college, Lonnie Roberts plans to continue prioritizing that important work while adapting to the needs of education during and after a pandemic.
“I’m excited to serve in this position, and I look forward to continuing to work with this community, with all of our communities, to meet the workforce needs,” Roberts said.
He had previously served as provost of the college and officially stepped into the role of president in February, following the departure of the previous president Glenn Deibert.
Roberts began his career with the technical college systems after nearly 20 years working in local government. He said he was drawn to this work by the role he saw technical colleges play in strengthening communities through workforce development.
“It seemed to be a good fit, and 19 years later here I am,” he said.
Roberts was serving as acting president of Altamaha Technical College when the institution merged with Okefenokee Technical College to become Coastal Pines in 2014.
Since then, the college has seen significant enrollment increases and built new facilities across its service area, including in Glynn and Camden counties.
That growth reflects the manner in which the college continuously strives to support workforce development needs in the communities the college serves, Robert said.
“We’ve become recognized as a leader of workforce development in Southeast Georgia,” he said. “I like to think we are the premier leader in workforce development.”
The college works closely with businesses, industry leaders, educational institutions and organizations in each community to meet the specifics needs of the area, Roberts said.
In Glynn County, Coastal Pines is a close and constant partner with the Golden Isles College and Career Academy, and offers many dual enrollment opportunities for local high school students.
“That shows our responsiveness and our willingness to reach out and to help prepare the next generation of workers,” Roberts said.
Adaptability has been a crucial strength throughout the pandemic, as students’ needs and expectations shifted over the past year.
“Certainly one thing that COVID has taught us is that we’ve got to be responsive and ready and willing to look at doing things in new ways,” Roberts said.
The college has grown its online presence and virtual offerings and will continue to do so, he said. Roberts also does not expect the world to fully return to the way it was before COVID-19.
“I don’t think we as colleges or institutions go back to completely everything face to face and all that,” he said. “I don’t think the people will be ready for that for quite some time.”
Reduced class sizes for in-person programs, hybrid schedules and virtual classes are changes that have been in place throughout this past year. And some students may wish to keep some of those changes, Roberts said.
And despite the ways that education has been affected by the pandemic, the college’s goal and Robert’s focus on growing and strengthening the workforce hasn’t changed.
“Workforce development is and will always be our focus,” he said. “And that’s where our attention will continue to be, to work with our communities with businesses and industries to continue developing programs that they need for our workforce.”