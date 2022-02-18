Coastal Pines expansion missing from budget

A group of business leaders and elected officials will visit the state capital next week with the expansion of the Coastal Pines Technical College in Brunswick as their No. 1 priority.
Their job may be more difficult getting $3 million in funding for the planning and design of a new training lab, even though it is designated a top priority by the state board of technical colleges.
There are no planning dollars designated in the governor’s budget, which means there is no funding designated for the design of the 93,765-square-foot Business & Technical Center, which would more than double the size of classroom and lab space at the campus.
Ralph Staffins, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce, said he isn’t overly concerned that the design funding is not in the preliminary budget.
“This is one of the biggest reasons for going to Atlanta next week,” Staffins said. “We will advocate for this as hard as necessary.”
Business leaders in the Golden Isles believe the new technical center is important to help meet the needs of employers in the region who are struggling to find a trained workforce.
Classes offered in the proposed $32.4 million building would cover a wide range of high-demand technical job training. Some of the programs were designed after meeting with business leaders to determine their hiring needs.
New courses that would be in the curriculum include advanced manufacturing, aviation maintenance, computer information systems, electrical construction and maintenance, welding and joining technology and air conditioning. In addition, lab space would be available for local companies looking for a place with plenty of room and state-of-art technology to accommodate workers.
The group heading to Atlanta on Monday will meet with committee members, members of the House and Senate appropriations committees and officials with the state board of technical colleges.
Staffins said he is uncertain why funding is not included in the preliminary budget.
“I cannot speak to the recommended budget to the legislature,” he said.
It’s likely an announcement on funding won’t be made until the legislative session is over, he said.
Ryan Moore, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Development Authority, said it’s a concern that funding for the building’s design is not already in the budget.
“The chamber’s No. 1 priority two years running has been the investment in the future of our workforce,” he said. “We need to be focusing on developing the talent we need in the workplace for tomorrow.”
A challenge has been the stagnant number of workers available in the Golden Isles. The prime working age group — 18 to 55 years old — has not grown in Glynn County since 2005 and the number of youths living here since 2010 has actually dropped.
Most of the population growth in the Golden Isles is 55 and older, with most being retirees.
Moore said it’s important to provide employment opportunities for those entering the workforce.
“We need to grow our workforce internally and provide a rewarding career,” he said. “We need to figure out a way to keep the working age population in the county.”