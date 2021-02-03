Glenn Deibert has seen technical education programs change many lives, including his own.
Deibert, who served as president of Coastal Pines Technical College since 2014 and who announced his retirement from the position in January, has several decades of experience in postsecondary education. He’s witnessed the transformational power education can have for students and on their career aspirations.
“Although I’ve held many positions throughout my postsecondary career, in my heart I still see myself as a teacher,” Deibert said. “Over the years I’ve seen technical education change the lives of so many individuals, including myself. I will forever be thankful for the opportunity to serve the faculty, staff and students of the college as well as the business industries of Georgia.”
Deibert has led the college since its inception as Coastal Pines. He was president of Okefenokee Technical College when the state announced the college would merge with Altamaha Technical College and become Coastal Pines Technical College.
Altamaha’s acting president at the time of the merger, Lonnie Roberts, officially began this week as Coastal Pines’ new president.
“Since the merger, we’ve experienced tremendous enrollment growth and the opening of two new campuses along the coast, the Golden Isles campus and the Camden County campus,” Deibert said. “And enrollment from spring 2014 through spring 2020 has increased from 2,409 to 4,320 students, an increase of just over 79 percent.
“Our new campuses, new programs, dual enrollment growth and the great leadership team have enabled the college to expand our workforce development initiatives in new and exciting ways that we never imagined possible.”
His association with Georgia’s technical colleges goes well beyond these latest successes, though. As a senior in high school, Deibert took dual enrollment courses at Thomas Technical Institute, which is now Southern Regional Technical College.
In 1992, he became a full-time faculty member at Central Georgia Technical College and soon moved into a dean position, followed by vice president for academic affairs and then president of two different Georgia technical colleges.
“And in 2010, my career took me to the Alabama Community College System where I served as executive vice chancellor,” Deibert said. “… My journey at Coastal Pines Technical College began in March 2012 when I left the Alabama Community College System to accept the interim president position at Okefenokee Technical College, and in August 2013 the state board of the Technical College System of Georgia announced the merger of Okefenokee Tech and Altamaha Tech, which was effective July 1, 2014.”
The merger offered an opportunity to save money by creating more efficiency and investing the savings into new programs that best met the needs of local businesses and industries.
“It was pretty rough budget times back then, when all the mergers started, so the intent of the mergers was to better serve the communities through more efficiencies that the mergers brought,” Deibert said.
And since the new college’s formation, the state’s expansion of dual enrollment significantly contributed to Coastal Pines’ growth, he said.
“Coastal Pines has had the largest dual enrollment program the last few years, and we’ve topped more than 2,000 students enrolled in dual enrollment throughout our 13 counties,” he said.
Dual enrollment introduces students to technical programs and college core transfer courses and allows students to get both high school and college credit for the classes. These benefits have streamlined career aspirations for many, Deibert said, and helped students leave high school with college credit and enter the workforce more quickly.
Deibert said the dual enrollment growth and benefits are among Coastal Pines’ greatest accomplishments. And the college has customized certain dual enrollment programs for specific communities, like timber harvesting for Pierce County and commercial fishing for McIntosh County.
“Because they’re certificate programs, they give them the entry level skills needed to obtain the job as soon as they finish high school,” he said.
During his final year at Coastal Pines, Deibert had the chance to see the college faculty and staff demonstrate their commitment to students’ educational success through the hard work and innovative thinking displayed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When the pandemic hit, we immediately had to work with our faculty and to put just about everything that we can online,” he said. “We came up with really creative ways of instructional delivery where we could work with our students this past spring, summer and fall.”
The experience has opened the eyes of many educators to how much more convenient online classes are for some students, Deibert said.
Faculty also have started using video communication tools like FaceTime to teach hands-on skills to students in a manner that reduces risk of virus exposure.
“We found very creative ways to deliver our programs and our courses that we’ll continue to do and continue to offer in some form or another,” he said. “I think it’s changed the whole face of education, the pandemic has.”
Southeast Georgia has become and will remain home for Deibert and his wife. The couple will move into a new home in Blackshear.
Deibert said he plans to use his time to check off some bucket list items and try out jobs on a part-time basis that have always interested him. First on the list — heavy equipment operator.
At heart, though, he said he’ll always be a teacher.
“I always have, and I think I always will,” he said. “But I have appreciated the opportunity to work with our faculty, staff and students. It’s almost like coming to work was never work to me. It was always fun. There was always something new and exciting ahead.”