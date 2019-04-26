KINGSLAND — After more than a decade of waiting, the groundbreaking for a new technical college was held Thursday in Kingsland.
Work has already started at the 20-acre site off Maycreek Drive in Kingsland, including clearing trees and grading access roads to the site. The ceremony at the construction site was held to commemorate the start of work on the new technical college that many have lobbied state officials for years to fund.
“A lot of community partners played a role in bringing this new campus to Camden County,” said Glenn Deibert, president of Coastal Pines.
The need for a free-standing campus can be best explained by the fact that Camden County High School leads every high school in the state in dual enrollment. The college also trains many of the civilian workers for jobs at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay.
The 61,000-square-foot building will have labs to teach a variety of technical skills including welding, electronics, engineering, computers and specialized training to meet the needs of local businesses. Other programs include business technology, certified engineer assistant, computer information systems, electronics technology, engineering technology, general education, health care science, health care assistant, industrial systems technology, maritime operations technology, naval maintenance apprentice, nurse aide and welding and joining technology.
Matt Arthur, commissioner of the Technical College System of Georgia, credited the persistence of local elected officials and business leaders for finally getting the funding for the new $17.1 million campus. Additional funding has also been approved for the purchase of equipment and furniture.
“Our mission is workforce,” he said. “That’s the only mission we have.”
About 94 percent of the college’s graduates find jobs in the field they study, and most of the remaining ones find jobs in related fields.
“What technology has done is to create more jobs,” he said. “We produce that mid-level skill that you need. It’s more than a job — it’s a career.”
State Sen. William Ligon, R-St. Simons Island, is among the elected officials who have advocated for a technical college in Camden County for years. He expressed his happiness at finally seeing work begin.
“Hallelujah. We finally made it,” he told the audience of more than 100 people.
Ligon praised the tenacity of the Camden County delegation for their persistence in working to convince state officials about the need for a technical college.
“I’m grateful for the people in Camden County who worked so hard,” he said. “They never gave up.”
State Rep. John Corbett, R-Lake Park, also credited Camden County businessman Bill Gross for donating the land for the new campus.
“This project wouldn’t have taken place without his help,” Corbett said.
Kingsland Mayor Jason Day thanked city staff for their work in convincing state officials to fund a new college.
“The technical school has always been at the top of the list,” Day said. “Dual enrollment helped drive that need.”
Lonnie Roberts, provost of Coastal Pines, also praised the local support to build a college in Kingsland.
“I’ve never seen a group or community doing what it takes like this,” he said. “It’s more than I’ve ever seen.”