Kids looking to play some sports, parents looking to learn about resources available to them or anyone looking for community fellowship is welcome to attend Coastal Outreach Soccer’s annual jamboree in Paulk Park later this month.
“We’ll have registration set up, we’ll play some small 3v3, 4v4 games,” said Shawn Williams, Coastal Outreach Soccer’s executive director. “Food will be available — the Omega Psi Phi fraternity has agreed to grill hotdogs and hamburgers for the kids and families that attend. And we’ll have something for everyone. It really becomes a day of fun for the entire family.”
In particular, Williams said he’s looking for more coaches as the soccer program expands to Paulk Park. No experience is necessary.
“We will have a coaching training to introduce them to our curriculum,” he said. “No experience in soccer necessary. It’s more finding people with a passion for helping the youth and impacting the community.”
Pursuing the program’s goal of improving the lives of young folks, the jamboree won’t be all about soccer, Williams said.
“What we’re looking to be able to do is bring resources into the Arco community and being able to engage the families,” Williams said. “The jamboree will serve as an introduction to Coastal Outreach Soccer and the partners we have as well, so not only the children but the entire family will know the services that’s available to them.”
Representatives for organizations dedicated to helping students academically will be on hand, as well as those that work with parents and families.
“We definitely want to do our best to engage the entire family,” Williams said. “We feel like it’s very important that we provide services to the entire family, so as the children grow the family unit can grow as well. If there are other nonprofit organizations that would like to set up a table to distribute information, they can contact us as well.”
Along with helping the youth in the area, Williams said he hopes Coastal Outreach Soccer can become an asset to the whole community.
“One of the things we’ve already done, we’ve already formed an Arco community advisory group,” he said. “School members, a person that grew up in the Arco community, the chairman of the NPA in that area. We’re looking for more people to serve on that to determine the needs of the community and to help get an action plan together to address the needs of the Arco community.”
Anyone who misses out on the jamboree can still sign up for the soccer program, Williams said.
“If they’re unable to make it, then we can email them an application,” he said. “We’re working with the school system to have them at Sterling and Jane Macon, so kids can pick them up from there as well.”
The jamboree is set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 24 in Paulk Park, located at 3600 Wylly Ave. in Brunswick.
For more information, please email cos-admin@hotmail.com or call Williams at 912-266-1491.