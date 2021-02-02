The Coastal Health District has resumed scheduling appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations in Glynn, Camden, McIntosh and other Coastal Georgia counties.
Residents in Phase 1A and 1A+ — anyone age 65 and older, their caretakers, health care workers and emergency first responders — can schedule a vaccination appointment online at chdcovidvax.org or by calling 912-230-5506.
Appointments are taken on a first-come-first-served basis and will only be scheduled up to eight days in advance.
The health district’s online portal shows appointment availability for the next eight days, and residents are encouraged to check back daily for available slots.
Other health care providers also offer vaccinations. For more information, visit covid19.gachd.org/vaccine.
“We hope this system will provide easier access to appointments, but please understand the demand for vaccine still far outweighs the supply,” said Coastal Health District Director Dr. Lawton Davis. “I ask for continued patience as we move forward with our vaccination effort.”
The health district first began taking appointments on Jan. 7 by phone but stopped less than a week later after the call volume strained its resources beyond capacity.
“Our health department staff is working hard to get thousands of people scheduled for vaccination, but we need to hit the pause button — at least for a little while — so we can manage the current volume of requests,” Davis said at the time.
The health district still offers COVID-19 testing as well, but only through select regional testing centers in Glynn and Chatham counties. Residents of any coastal county can get tested at either location.
To make a testing appointment, call 912-230-9744 or visit covid19.dph.ga.gov.
Reporter Gordon Jackson contributed to this report.