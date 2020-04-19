The Coastal Health District reported a total of 352 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths caused by the virus as of 7 p.m. Sunday.
Over the weekend, the case number rose from 339 reported Friday in the eight-county district.
By county, 49 cases are reported in Glynn County, 28 in Camden, four in McIntosh, 178 in Chatham, 33 in Bryan, 32 in Liberty, 26 in Effingham, and two in Long.
Five deaths have been reported in Chatham, two in Bryan and one in Effingham. No new deaths were reported this weekend.
Georgia reported a total of 18,157 cases on Sunday evening. The state reports 3,426 hospitalizations and 681 deaths caused by the virus.
Health officials ask residents to wash their hands regularly with soap and water, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if necessary, avoid touching the face, clean frequently touched surfaces, cover coughs and sneezes, immediately throw away used tissues and stay home if feeling sick.