No new COVID-19 cases were reported in the eight-county Coastal Health District at noon Wednesday.
The state Department of Public Health reports five cases in Glynn County, one in Camden, seven in Chatham, three in Effingham, two in Bryan and one in Liberty.
No cases have yet been reported in the remaining two counties, McIntosh and Long. No deaths due to the disease have been reported in the coastal district.
Officials with the Southeast Georgia Health System, health department and Coastal Health District have declined to give any information on local cases, citing protection of patient information provided in the U.S. Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, or HIPAA.
The number of confirmed cases statewide continues to rise, hitting 1,097 as of noon today. Of those, 361 are hospitalized. Two more deaths were reported, bringing the state total to 38, or 3.5 percent of all cases.
The most infected, 56 percent, are in the 18-59 age range, followed by people aged 60 and older. Only one percent of the infected are 17 or younger.
Half are female, 49 percent are male and one percent of cases are listed as unknown by the state health department.