The Coastal Health District reported a second case of COVID-19 in Camden County which, along with two new cases in Chatham County, brings the total in the eight-county district to 24.
No new cases in Glynn County were reported in a noon update, leaving the number of reported cases at five.
No cases have been reported in McIntosh County.
Nine cases have been reported in Chatham County, three in Effingham, three in Bryan, and one each in Liberty and Long counties.
Officials with the Southeast Georgia Health System, health department and Coastal Health District have declined to give any information on local cases, citing protection of patient information provided in the U.S. Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, or HIPAA.
The number of cases statewide rose to 1,525 as of noon today, with 473 hospitalized. In the 24 hours since Wednesday’s noon update, 10 more patients had died, putting the total at 48.
No deaths have been reported in the Coastal Health District.
Statewide, results from 8,926 COVID-19 tests have been returned. Of those, 7,353 came back negative.
To date, the Southeast Georgia Health System has performed testing on 227 patients, according to hospital officials, and received results for 62 patients.
Three of the positive cases were tested by the health system, none of which were inpatients. The other two were tested by commercial clinics and labs. Turnaround is two to three days in state labs for around a week in commercial labs, according to the health system.