The Coastal Health District still has no estimated date for when it will start providing COVID-19 vaccinations to the general public again.
In a question-and-answer session Wednesday, Dr. Lawton Davis, health district director, said it’s also unknown when the vaccine might be available for those outside the first phase category of recipients.
When the vaccine first arrived in the eight-county Coastal Health District — which includes Glynn, Camden, McIntosh, Long, Liberty, Bryan, Chatham and Effingham counties — the target population for health departments was healthcare workers not affiliated with major medical centers or networks in the area. The assumption was those associated with a medical facility would be taken care of by their employer, including nursing home residents and employees.
Then Gov. Brian Kemp called for the state to expand the first phase category. Davis referred to the expansion as “phase 1a-plus,” and it included all emergency first responders and anyone 65 or older.
It was the first time the vaccine had been accessible to the general public, and in only a few days the health departments in the eight Coastal Georgia counties were overwhelmed.
“We’ve always known that public health itself does not have the brick and mortar structures or the personnel to vaccinate everyone in that category,” Davis said.
Other medical care providers in Chatham County have signed on to vaccinate the general public, he said, and the health district is working on doing the same in other counties. Personnel and resources were the issue, not vaccine supplies, he said.
“Thus far we have been able to receive enough vaccine each week to cover us for the coming week knowing what we can administer,” Davis said. “We’re not getting excess vaccines, but we’re not running short either.”
COVID-19 vaccines are not as simple or easy to administer as the flu vaccine. After someone gets the shot, he or she has to be held under observation for 15 to 30 minutes to watch for adverse effects and schedule an appointment for a follow-up shot.
This means the health district can’t simply set up drive-thru vaccination clinics and that it needs double the volume of vaccine to inoculate the same number of people.
Further, he said neither of the vaccines released by drug manufacturers Moderna and Pfizer is approved for use in children.
“They have to determine the safety and the efficacy just like they did for those like me, the 65 and older,” Davis said.
Both vaccines use messenger RNA – a single molecule of RNA that carries genetic information, or “genetic computer code.” The laboratory-made messenger RNA is then attached to a small globule fat which is suspended in saltwater to make the vaccine. One’s immune system recognizes the globules of fat as foreign and attacks it, he explained, releasing the RNA which mimics the early stages of infection and helps the immune system develop COVID-19 antibodies.
“There is no piece of the virus in the vaccine,” Davis assured the public. “It’s a very healthy vaccine.”
He encourages everyone to continue to wear a mask, stay home if feeling sick, wash their hands regularly and keep a six-foot distance from anyone outside their household members even after vaccination due to the unknowns of the disease.
A variant of the virus is out there, he added, and if it’s not in Georgia it will be eventually.
There was good news, however. Now that the procedure for developing a COVID vaccine has been established, creating vaccines for new variants will be much quicker.
“The technology is very slick and great, and I’m impressed with it,” Davis said.
He said Moderna is looking at a one-year booster shot to extend immunity into the long term and against other variants of COVID.