Rainy weather did not dampen the spirits of more than 300 freshmen who moved onto College of Coastal Georgia’s campus on Saturday.
Classes for the fall semester begin today, and many students arrived this weekend to officially move in to the residence halls and commence the new school year.
“I’m ready to jump in, finally,” said incoming freshman Aleigha Ellis, as she carried bags into Lakeside Village, her new home on campus.
Ellis traveled with her mom and aunt from Sandy Springs. She plans to major in marine biology, and the proximity to coastal Georgia waters contributed to her decision to enroll at CCGA.
“It was good cost-wise, and it has a good marine biology program,” Ellis said. “It seemed like a good environment to start out in freshman year.”
Move-in registration officially opened at 9 a.m. Saturday, but numerous families arrived around 7:30 a.m., eager to begin moving their students into the residence halls.
“It’s so exciting to see the students and the families and all the people that are here really being a part of the transition,” said Michelle Johnston, president of the college, standing outside Lakeside Village on Saturday morning.
All hands were on deck at both residence halls, with many volunteers offering to help students carry their stuff inside.
Several local churches brought volunteers to welcome the students and assist them with the moving-in process.
First Baptist Brunswick brought about 60 volunteers, who were easy to distinguish in their t-shirts bearing the church name.
The volunteers wanted to make sure the students felt welcomed on their first day in the Golden Isles, said Brooke Johnston, one of the college pastors at First Baptist and wife of the church’s contemporary worship pastor.
“We know this can be a hard time. It can be scary,” she said. “It’s a new place, a new chapter, and we just want to be here to lend a hand and to serve and just to let them know that people in this community care about them.”
A cookout was hosted on campus later Saturday by the college’s School of Business and Public Management. Numerous activities are planned at the college this week to help students adjust to their new home.
“I’m just so thankful for the faculty, staff and the students we have, that just make this a priority on a Saturday,” ” Michelle Johnston said. “They’re here, and they’re all in.”