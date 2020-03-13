In conjunction with the conference’s athletic directors and presidents, Sun Conference commissioner Dustin Wilke announced that all Sun Conference competition will be suspended through March 26 — effectively putting Coastal Georgia athletics on a two-week hiatus.
Spurred by health concerns surrounding the coronavirus, the suspension of competition goes into effect immediately for all sports and includes both conference and non-conference competition.
The top-ranked Coastal Georgia men’s golf team was set to compete in the prestigious Battle at Primm in Las Vegas at the beginning of the week. In total, 15 games/matches across five sports will be suspended over the next two weeks.
According to a statement from The Sun Conference, the situation will be reevaluated at the conclusion of the suspension. At that time, TSC leaders will work to determine strategies and contingencies for the potential resumption of play and postseason schedules.
“The health and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans, and media will always be the highest priority in The Sun Conference,” Wilke said. “This pause in competition gives us a chance to more thoroughly evaluate the crisis at hand and ensure we are minimizing the safety risk for all parties.”