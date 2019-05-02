Michelle Johnston stepped onto a college campus for the first time as a freshman and never wanted to leave a campus again.
Johnston, who today serves as the president of College of Coastal Georgia, has done a fairly good job at maintaining that wish. She has studied on and worked for many college campuses in her more than 20-year career and has worked her way up the ranks of leadership.
“I started on a college campus … those many years ago when I started as a freshman. I never wanted to leave campus,” Johnston said. “And I think it’s just about that idea of continuing to grow and learn.”
Her experiences in leadership were discussed Wednesday at the college’s Coastal Conversation on Leadership event. Reg Murphy, the Brown Family executive in residence for the college’s school of business, served as the interviewer.
The ongoing Coastal Conversation series brings in leaders in the Golden Isles who can share their experiences in an informal discussion setting with students and other community members.
“It’s our chance to sit and just simply talk to one another,” said Skip Mounts, dean of the business school at the college and one of the event’s organizers.
Johnston joined the Coastal Georgia administration in July 2018. She previously served as the president of the University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College.
She has worked for 10 years as a faculty members at colleges and universities and more than 20 years in administration.
After Johnston received her Ph.D. in educational leadership from Mississippi State University, she went on to earn a post doc in marketing and management from the University of Florida.
In that program, she saw firsthand how her fellow postdoctoral scholars held on strongly to a desire to continue learning.
“I was with a lot of people who they had their doctorates, they were in incredible careers, they were going down paths that were exciting, but they were still looking to learn and to continue to grow,” Johnston said.
She also shared her plans to continue helping the college grow and improve. Before coming to Coastal Georgia, Johnston said she was impressed by the successes the college has seen so far, including significant enrollment growth and the construction of most campus buildings in just a few years.
“It was really remarkable to see the kinds of things that have happened at the College of Coastal Georgia that just about haven’t happened anywhere in the country,” she said.
Her focus for initiatives at the college center on improving student success.
Johnston wants to see the graduation rate improve and to ensure academic programs at the college are of high quality.
“What we know is that nationwide students that start a college degree, six years later only 50 percent of them have complete it …. So we have to do a lot better on that,” Johnston said. “That’s what I want us to focus on in terms of our time, our energies, our passions.”
Johnston said she hopes to continue building on the college’s successes so that students will benefit.
“We have so many things here to be proud of,” she said.