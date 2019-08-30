Coastal Georgia Gun Club offers free youth safety course
The Coastal Georgia Gun Club invites young people ages 7-17 to its free youth safety course at the club’s firing range this Saturday.
Starting with a safety briefing at 8:45 a.m., the club will offer one-on-one gun safety training to anyone who attends. The course will last until noon and the club will provide lunch to attendees.
Children will learn to safely use .22-caliber rifles, bb guns and shotguns. Boy Scouts who attend can fulfill the requirements needed for the shooting sports merit badge.
The shooting range can be found off Greenswamp Road at 251 Gisco Range Road.
While the age range is 7-17, instructor Wayne Doke said the club won’t turn anyone a little younger or older away.