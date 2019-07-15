The Correll Scholars program at the Coastal Georgia Foundation recently recognized six outstanding individuals as its 2019-2020 recipients.
Billy Anderson, Sabrina Luckey, Nashiya Maxwell, Destany Smith, Jada Stuckey and Damaria Gurley are all graduates of Glynn County high schools and have been members of the Elizabeth F. Correll Teen Center of the Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Georgia.
Gurley was also named Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year for Georgia this year.
“Just knowing that the club’s mission is to aid youth and provide them with real opportunities, it means a lot,” Gurley told The News.
Gurley plans to attend Ft. Valley State University to pursue a degree in criminal justice.
After graduating college she wants to enlist in the Navy with the ultimate goal of becoming a homicide detective.
The scholarship program aims to assist recipients in pursuing two-year and four-year post-secondary education at one of Georgia’s public colleges or technical schools. The Coastal Georgia Foundation considers both academic excellence and community orientation in those it chooses for Correll Scholarships.
“Correll Scholars are selected for their academic accomplishments, significant community service and, most importantly, exceptional potential. The selection committee looks for young people who are committed to making their communities a better place both today and in the future,” said Paul White, president & CEO of the Coastal Georgia Foundation, in a press release.
Dayton Austin, director of operations for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Georgia, said he couldn’t be prouder of the students’ achievements.
“I know it sounds cliché, but it means everything to me,” Austin said.
For Austin, following the paths of these and other noteworthy students from their childhood years to young adulthood has been an especially rewarding part of his job.
“The majority of kids grew up in the Boys & Girls Club from kindergarten on, and I’ve been able to watch them grow and see them turn into adults,” Austin said. “To have been a part of that is why I got into this, it’s why I do this as a career.”
The students’ experiences at through the Boys & Girls Club have been foundational.
Austin said he hopes that they will only develop themselves further in the future.
“They’ve gained a lot of skills here, and these scholarships are going to really help them as they enter into adulthood,” Austin said.
The Correll Scholars program is currently funding 16 students.
The 17th, Stephan Young, graduated this May, the first graduate since the program’s inception in 2015.