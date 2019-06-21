The Coastal Georgia Foundation has announced the creation of a new charitable fund named after authors Eugenia Price and Joyce K. Blackburn.
The Eugenia Price/Joyce K. Blackburn Charitable Fund will benefit Coastal Georgians by enshrining the legacies of both women as prolific writers and philanthropists.
“This is huge news for Coastal Georgians,” said Paul White, CEO and president, in a press release. “We will be sure that these book titles and the stories of Eugenia Price and Joyce Blackburn’s generosity continue to be relevant and popular.”
Born in Charleston, West Virginia, in 1916, Price was best known for her extensively researched historical non-fiction novels set in Georgia. In the 1940s, she befriended author and biographer Joyce Blackburn, and the two moved to St. Simons together in 1965. Price passed away in 1996 in Brunswick, and Blackburn in 2009. The two lifelong friends are buried alongside each other.
Some of Price’s personal belongings, including her typewriter, are on display at the Coastal Georgia Historical Society’s Lighthouse Museum on St. Simons as part of its permanent exhibits.
The fund holds the copyrights for over 50 book titles, including Price’s popular St. Simons Trilogy: “Lighthouse,” “New Moon Rising,” and “The Beloved Invader.”
“I often give the St. Simons Trilogy to my new homeowners at real estate closings,” said Pat Hodnett-Cooper, Coastal Georgia Foundation board member, in the release. “They are so representative of this area, fun to read and meaningful.”
The fund also has publishing contracts with Turner Publishing Company, including movie rights, and other investments.
Royalties from the authors’ book sales will support the fund, which will begin making grants through the Foundation in early 2020.
The Coastal Georgia Foundation was incorporated in 2005, as a tax-exempt public charity created by and for the people of Glynn, McIntosh and Camden counties.
It has assets nearing $20 million and has awarded more than $14 million in grants, the majority to community organizations in the three-county region and beyond, and serves ordinary citizens who envision a better life for their neighbors, friends, families and fellow coastal Georgians.