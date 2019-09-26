Noted Coastal Georgia historian and author Buddy Sullivan will be on hand for a book signing beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon at the Ashantilly Center in Darien, 1712 Bond Road.
Sullivan will be signing and discussing his four latest books, all of which cover aspects of the rich history of McIntosh County. Those books are Thomas Spalding, Antebellum Planter of Sapelo; Life and Labor on a Butler’s Island: Rice Cultivation in the Altamaha Delta; Blackbeard Island: A History; and Native American & Spanish Influences on McIntosh County, Georgia: An archaeological Perspective. A McIntosh County native, Sullivan is a highly-sought lecturer on coastal Georgia history and the author of more than 25 books.
The public is invited to attend this event. Ashantilly Center is located in the restored mainland home of Spalding, a well-known planter, legislator and agricultural innovator of the Antebellum era. It is a nonprofit educational and historical site.
Call 912-437-4473 for more information.
