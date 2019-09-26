Noted Coastal Georgia historian and author Buddy Sullivan will be on hand for a book signing beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon at the Ashantilly Center in Darien, 1712 Bond Road.

Sullivan will be signing and discussing his four latest books, all of which cover aspects of the rich history of McIntosh County. Those books are Thomas Spalding, Antebellum Planter of Sapelo; Life and Labor on a Butler’s Island: Rice Cultivation in the Altamaha Delta; Blackbeard Island: A History; and Native American & Spanish Influences on McIntosh County, Georgia: An archaeological Perspective. A McIntosh County native, Sullivan is a highly-sought lecturer on coastal Georgia history and the author of more than 25 books.

The public is invited to attend this event. Ashantilly Center is located in the restored mainland home of Spalding, a well-known planter, legislator and agricultural innovator of the Antebellum era. It is a nonprofit educational and historical site.

Call 912-437-4473 for more information.

— The Brunswick News

More from this section

Links chapter hosts HBCU panel

Links chapter hosts HBCU panel

September is celebrated as National HBCU Month, as part of a countrywide initiative to raise awareness of historically black colleges and universities.

Forward Brunswick unveiled to community

Forward Brunswick unveiled to community

More than 100 business, community, clergy and elected officials attended a meeting Tuesday to learn more about a community effort to attract residents and businesses to downtown Brunswick.

Salvation Army seeks help stocking empty food pantry

Salvation Army seeks help stocking empty food pantry

The Bible tells us that Jesus fed the masses with five loaves of bread and two fish, but Audrey Easterling cannot depend on miracles to stretch the meager offerings in the food pantry at the Salvation Army in Brunswick.