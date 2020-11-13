Need has been a constant theme since the coronavirus pandemic took hold in early spring.
As more and more residents faced serious health and financial troubles, ripples could be felt across the community. One issue spawned another.
It’s something that Jennifer Fussell has noticed throughout the past several months. The marketing director for the Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation says an evolution of need has unfolded.
“The initial crisis was when businesses were shuttering and people were losing their jobs. There were issues with childcare and virtual learning,” she said. “As businesses remained shut down, people were unable to make their rent payments and faced eviction. So it really changed over time.”
But there was an initiative in place to help combat these unprecedented strains: the Community Emergency Needs Fund. A joint effort between the Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation and the United Way, the organizations work together to aid a plethora of other nonprofits in Glynn, Camden and McIntosh counties.
Local donors step up to fuel the foundation, which in turn, supports the wider nonprofit community.
The 26 agencies have served as boots on the ground across the three-county region, providing individuals with a great deal of relief. They range in services and objectives from FaithWorks to America’s Second Harvest to the Boys and Girls Club.
“They’re the ones who work directly with the individuals. So far we’ve gifted $655,000 distributed over five grant cycles beginning in April,” Fussell said. “More funds are in reserve in anticipation of future needs. We are monitoring the changing COVID pandemic and its local impacts.”
The Community Emergency Needs Fund began as a method for providing support following the devastation left in the wake of Hurricane Irma in 2017. Since its inception, $94,936 has been distributed to assist the community following storms.
Prior to the establishment of the fund, there were no such safety nets in place for nonprofits, Fussell said.
“At the time, there was no single disaster resource to financially support local agencies working directly with the victims of a catastrophic event,” she said.
Nonprofits apply for emergency fund grants via a request for proposal (RFP). Those are currently being sought for the next round of giving, Fussell said.
“For the first two rounds of giving, we were focused on keeping businesses open and then we started adding layers when things started opening ... back up,” she said. “It could include funds for childcare vouchers, food distribution … it has definitely ebbed and flowed. And we’re not entirely sure how it will look for this next giving cycle.”
The foundation and United Way are closely monitoring the continuing situation primarily in the area of housing and evictions. While protections were put in place to ease renters through the early days of the crisis, many of those safeguards will soon come to an end.
“With eviction protections set to expire at year end, we are looking at finding additional ways to protect residents by talking to partner agencies and seeking collaborations to help residents with a long-term approach to staying in their homes,” Fussell said.
While the coronavirus is the most immediate threat, the fund continues to offer support in the event that a storm takes aim at the Isles. Fussell notes there are still a few weeks remaining in hurricane season.
“We’re hoping to be spared from that this year, but you never know. It’s been very active,” she said.
Paul White, president and CEO of Communities Foundation, said the money has been an invaluable investment to help meet the needs of area residents.
“Few things done by the Coastal Georgia Foundation have been as impactful or as far reaching as the activities of the Community Emergency Needs Fund during the current pandemic,” White said.
“This is a great example of how the foundation, working with partners like the United Way, can help solve a wide range of problems faced by Coastal Georgians.”
United Way of Coastal Georgia representatives agree and are grateful for a partnership that has laid the foundation for such important work.
“Due to furloughs and layoffs, many of our neighbors who have never relied on social services in the past have found themselves in need of assistance paying utility bills and rent or buying groceries,” said Janelle Harvey, United Way’s community impact manager.
“Because of the Community Emergency Needs Fund, individuals and families have not had to choose between keeping the power turned on or providing meals for their family,” Harvey said.
Justin Callaway, United Way’s executive director, agreed. It’s been a rewarding process to see the real-world impact the fund has made.
“We have seen first-hand the way the Community Emergency Needs Fund has significantly impacted our community and truly changed lives in the midst of crisis and disaster,” he said.
“Despite the ongoing pandemic, this initiative has been a bright spot in my first few months as the executive director of United Way. On behalf of our board and staff, thank you to the many generous donors that have continued to make this effort successful.”