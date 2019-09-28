The second day of testimony at the state legislative joint budget hearings in Atlanta proved to be a mixed bag as experts told legislators the coastal economy’s doing well, but growth’s leveling off, and slowing revenue means likely cuts in state spending and state jobs.
Michael Toma, economics professor at Georgia Southern, introduced statistics that showed for the statistical area comprised of Glynn, McIntosh and Brantley counties, unemployment dropped from around 11 percent in 2011 to less than 4 percent in 2018 and 2019.
“The labor markets are pretty much tapped out,” Toma said. “I don’t think we’re going to go much lower than where we are right now in terms of the unemployment rates across those three (municipal statistical areas).”
He said that while there’s definite variability in growth rates year to year between the coastal MSAs, growth now is shrinking across all three.
“What one might expect to see when the unemployment rate is flattening out, when the trajectory flattens out but we are still seeing some employment growth, is that will create upward pressure on wages,” Toma said. “We’re starting to see that play out in the data here.”
He didn’t have individual numbers for the ports of Savannah and Brunswick, but combined, annual imports are down 3 percent from 2018 to 2019, and exports are down 35 percent, regarding trade with China thanks to the ongoing trade war, such as it is. On global trade in general, imports are up 8 percent, while exports are down 1 percent.
Through July, national exports to China are down 13 percent, and Georgia exports are down 20 percent. According to Toma, 25 percent of Georgia’s global trade runs through China. Wood exports are down 52 percent — around $80 million — though wood pulp is up slightly. There’s been a 31 percent drop in aircraft and parts ($90 million), 16 percent drop in electrical machinery ($50 million) and a $60 million drop in paper exports.
Georgia’s also lost a combined $41 million, estimated, in export drops of peanuts, pecans and pork.
“Wood pulp, in particular, out of southeastern Georgia, is among the most absorbent — pulp fluff, I think is what it’s called — you make diapers out of it, and other absorbent products,” Toma said. “So, the Chinese export industry, they would like to continue to export personal hygiene products out of their economy, and also their domestic market for these products is growing on the order of about 10 percent per year, so there’s something about the absorbency that is inherent in the wood that is grown in southeastern Georgia that makes it among the most prized input for these types of products in the world.”
Kelly Farr, director of the state Office of Planning and Budget, laid out where things stand currently as seen from the Governor’s Office.
In July, he said, the goveror told the agency heads to expect slower revenue growth, and they needed to start thinking of ways to become more efficient. In early August, OPB sent out instructions calling for a 4 percent reduction in the amended budget and a 6 percent reduction in the FY ’20 budget.
Those responses were due back to OPB on Sept. 6, and since that time OPB has been going over those responses and getting more detail when necessary. Farr said they’re focusing on personal services, travel and technology expenditures, unfilled jobs, recurring year-end spending, and investments in tech the state should’ve already made that would reduce the need for state employees.
In regard to possible state layoffs, Farr said, “I have no idea what the future holds, but I do feel very confident that we will do a very thorough dive into what they’re not able to do before they have to do something that impacts people or services. But, it’s very possible that could happen, yes.”
The impression given is that there will be some job cuts of state workers, but that the people making those decisions aren’t pleased about it.
“I think we have ahead of us maybe some hard decisions, maybe things do get better, but by facing them now, I think we’re ahead of the game, and I think continue to provide the atmosphere that our state can prosper and provide opportunities for all of our citizens,” said Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Jack Hill, R-Reidsville. “That’s what drives us, that’s what we’re here for.”