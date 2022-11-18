Early voting starts the Monday after Thanksgiving in Glynn, Camden and McIntosh counties.

The Glynn County Board of Election decided Tuesday to open the county’s three early voting polling places from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m daily from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2. Election Day is Dec. 6.

More from this section

Lawyers call for Camden jailers to be fired

Lawyers call for Camden jailers to be fired

A lawyer representing a Camden County jail inmate captured on video in a violent altercation with five jailers is calling for criminal charges and the immediate firing of the jailers involved in the incident.