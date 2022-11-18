Early voting starts the Monday after Thanksgiving in Glynn, Camden and McIntosh counties.
The Glynn County Board of Election decided Tuesday to open the county’s three early voting polling places from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m daily from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2. Election Day is Dec. 6.
Glynn County’s three early voting locations are at the board of elections office at 1815 Gloucester St. in Brunswick, the Ballard Community Building at 30 Nimitz Drive and Glynn County Fire Station No. 2 at 1929 Demere Road on St. Simons Island.
The elections office in Camden County announced on Wednesday hours for two early voting locations.
The polling place at 107 N. Gross Road in Kingsland will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 28 through Dec. 1 and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 2. A polling place at 101 Miller St. in St. Marys will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 1 and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 2.
McIntosh County’s early voting location in Darien at 103 Jefferson St. will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2.
In both Glynn and McIntosh counties, the only race on the ballot is the U.S. Senate race between Democrat incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker.
Warnock held a narrow lead in the Nov. 8 general election with 49.4% of the vote to 48.5% for Walker. Libertarian Chase Oliver garnered less than 2.1% of the vote, enough to force a runoff between the two frontrunners when neither reached the 50%-plus-one threshold to win.
The Senate race is also on Camden County ballots, along with the St. Marys City Council race between Steven Conner and Chad Ingram.
Conner took the lead in the Nov. 8 general election with 2,561 votes or 47.5%, under the threshold to avoid a runoff. Ingram trailed Conner with 2,042, or 37.8%. Ken Jelley garnered 794 votes, or 14.7%.