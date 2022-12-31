Coastal Community Health Services is expanding again, this time with a new clinic and pharmacy in St. Marys.

“Our primary mission is to increase access to care,” said Coastal Community CEO Dr. Kavanaugh Chandler. “When we looked at where is our opportunity to do that, we realized Camden County is in need of additional care.”

More from this section

St. Simons Cars and Classics brings customer service to the front

St. Simons Cars and Classics brings customer service to the front

Jay Jaynes, owner of St. Simons Cars and Classics has decades of experience in the automobile industry, and he still does business the old-fashioned way. When you pay a visit to the dealership on Glynn Avenue, near the foot of the FJ Torras Causeway, it’s easy to sense the difference. Althou…