Coastal Community Health Services is expanding again, this time with a new clinic and pharmacy in St. Marys.
“Our primary mission is to increase access to care,” said Coastal Community CEO Dr. Kavanaugh Chandler. “When we looked at where is our opportunity to do that, we realized Camden County is in need of additional care.”
A ribbon-cutting event is scheduled for noon to 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6., at 202 Lakeshore Drive in St. Marys.
Similarly to the clinic Coastal Community Health opened in downtown Brunswick earlier this year, the St. Marys location will be staffed with two health care providers covering primary care, dental care and behavioral health care. An attached pharmacy will offer low-cost medication.
Coastal Community Health clinics are classified as federally qualified health centers, of which there are thousands in the U.S. This gives the clinic access to federal programs and funding so it can in turn provide health care to all comers.
“We’re not a free clinic, but we’re able to make sure everyone is able to have access to affordable care,” Chandler said. “No one needs to go without healthcare.”
He also highlighted Coastal Community Health’s growing relationship with the Southeast Georgia Health System. Each clinic the service opens takes more pressure off emergency rooms, Chandler said.
“There was a need and also there was a healthy relationship and partnership with the hospital,” Chandler said.
The week after the ribbon cutting, on Jan. 16, the Brunswick clinic at 1600 Ellis St. will celebrate the opening of its pharmacy.
“That will be our main pharmacy, and from there we’ll be delivering medication,” Chandler said.
Business has been brisk at the Brunswick clinic, he said.
“It’s really being utilized how we anticipated. Everyone downtown has access, and we’ve been able to provide services to businesses and city officials,” Chandler said.
More Coastal Community Health clinics can be found at 106 Shopper’s Way near the Glynn Place Mall, Eulonia and Shellman Bluff. It also provides medical services to the Glynn County Detention Center.
“Very grateful to the community and we’re glad to be able to serve them. The community has been great to us in every aspect,” Chandler said.