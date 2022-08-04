What started as a simple event to welcome in the new school year has grown into a greater demonstration of community collaboration for a good cause.
Coastal Community Health Services will host Friday a free End-of-Summer Extravaganza intended to bring the community together ahead of the upcoming academic year, which begins Aug. 9.
The event, planned for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in Brunswick, is supported by more than 50 local partners that will offer back-to-school supplies as well as public health information and resources.
Along with games and entertainment, the event will include a field sobriety test simulation and free distribution of Narcan, a nasal spray that can save someone during an emergency overdose situation.
“We want all the children to be aware of what the possibilities are out there because fentanyl and heroine are having such a major impact on our youth these days a well as our adults,” said Honey Sparre, equity liaison at Coastal Community Health and an event organizer.
There will also be speakers, entertainers and a live DJ at the event. Students can get free haircuts, backpacks, school supplies, books and more. Door prizes will also be given out to the parents and other adults.
“They can come and not only get resources for their children but for themselves while having good, safe, fun time,” Sparre said.
Safe Harbor Children’s Center will sponsor the Kona Ice Truck and a gaming truck.
Obstacle courses will be set up alongside interactive activities at almost every sponsored station. Face-painting will be offered as well.
New Glory Church will grill out.
“I think the community’s just ready to come together as a whole,” Sparre said. “… Our community is great at rallying together when asked, and that’s what they’re doing.”