A new partnership between Coastal Community Health Services and The Well in downtown Brunswick will bring critical services directly to the community’s homeless.
Coastal Community Health will launch this month a program that will bring its mobile unit to the day shelter for homeless individuals twice a month.
The health care provider hopes for this to be a proactive approach supported by partners like city and county officials. The goal is increased health equity, said Kavanaugh Chandler, CEO of Coastal Community Health Services.
Coastal Community Health will bring its mobile health unit to the Well every second and fourth Thursday of the month, along with a team of health care workers that will include a nurse practitioner, psych nurse practitioner, medical assistant and administrative staff member.
This team will provide family health care and behavioral health services during its visit.
Patty Collins, outreach coordinator for the new Operation Wellness and Empowerment (OWE) program, has made previous trips to The Well to make contact with the guests and bring their health information back to the Community Health Services.
This new program will bring the health services directly to the guests of The Well, said Cheryl Woods, chief operating officer at Coastal Community Health.
“This will just make it so much easier for everybody because transportation is so tough,” Woods said.
The OWE program’s mission is to liberate and empower unsheltered individuals, Collins said. It will also aim to reduce the stigmas that surround being homeless.
“You know as well as I know, when we start getting individuals well, the community starts getting well,” Collins said.
Nancy Peed, who manages The Well, operated by FaithWorks Ministries, said her team has been looking for a partner that could provide a more holistic approach to offering health services to the Well’s guests.
Coastal Community Health’s mobile unit offers an ideal solution, she said.
“They can help us with medical illnesses, and they can help us with mental health issues,” she said. “People are more than the body. You need to take care of the mind and the heart too.”
Bringing that kind of service directly to the homeless at The Well will eradicate barriers like lack of transportation and hesitancy due to stigma, Peed said.
“There’s no stigma attached,” she said. “They’re just people that need care. And for us, it’s just going to be like an answer to prayer to have the mobile unit come, to have the medical directorship of Dr. Chandler and to have Patty here on site to help our people holistically, instead of piecemeal.”
She predicted this is the start of many productive partnerships meant to aid the community’s homeless.
“The people experiencing homelessness aren’t The Well’s,” she said. “They are the community’s. They are the city’s. And often they’re coming from the city. So we need all partners to come together to help.”
Homelessness and poverty do not have one face, Chandler said. People of all kinds of backgrounds are at risk.
“Many of us are really only one to two paychecks away from potentially being in a position similar to this,” he said. “So what the community can do is first and foremost look at these individuals as their own and see the humanity in it and then find a collective approach.”
The Well averages between 70 and 100 guests on a daily basis and sees 20 to 30 new guests each month, Peed said.
Coastal Community Health has several other new projects on the horizon, including a new office that will open at 1600 Ellis Street in late spring or early summer, a rebrand initiative and an upcoming partnership with Hand in Hand of Glynn Inc., a group that is building a tiny village for the homeless in Brunswick, that will be similar to what’s being done at the Well.