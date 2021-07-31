Barbara Meyers, founder and former CEO of Coastal Community Health Services, has retired from her position and the organization recently announced its new CEO, Dr. Kavanaugh Chandler.
Meyers will continue to consult on a part-time basis.
“It is difficult to watch Barbara Meyers leave her position as CEO of Coastal Community Health Services,” said Adam Brown, chairman of the organization’s board, in a press release. “She has led the organization from its inception to where we stand today.”
Coastal Community Health Services is a nonprofit, locally governed and qualified health center that opened in Brunswick in 2013. CCHS opened at its Brunswick location at Shoppers Way in 2013. Since then, under the direction of Meyers, two additional locations have opened at Bartow Street in Brunswick and in Shellman Bluff in McIntosh County.
The nonprofit’s services have expanded from primary health care to include dental care, eye care, behavioral health and pharmaceutical services.
“It is a growing health organization that fills a huge need in Glynn and McIntosh counties for those who lack health insurance coverage but deserve to have quality medical care,” Brown said.
“We wish Barbara the best and are excited to welcome Dr. Kavanaugh Chandler to the team. We are lucky to find someone with his breadth of experience who will lead CCHS into our next chapter.”
Chandler credited Meyers and the nonprofit’s board for having a vision to increase access to health care in the community.
“This was no easy task and required much dedication and hard work,” he said. “The community is in a better place because of their sacrifices. It may appear simple, now that it has been done, but I assure you that it was a monumental task.
"In listening to Barbara’s colleagues and others speak of her and the work she has done to bring CCHS to where it is now, I am honored to follow in her footsteps as CCHS continues to ensure that anyone needing health care has access.”
In a phone interview with The News, Chandler said his first few weeks on the job have been excellent.
“It takes some time to kind of get to know the community, get to know my staff in particular and their needs internally so we can focus on ensuring that we’re giving the best possible care,” he said. “I’m also listening to the community and seeing where the needs are, whether it be with the homeless population or access to vaccines or just general primary care.”
He said there’s lots of opportunity for continued growth, building on the foundation laid by Meyers and the nonprofit’s board.
“If anything, the pandemic has just shown the shared disparity that exists when it comes to health care, so I think this provides a great opportunity for me to come and build a team and work closely with the community to improve access to care here,” he said.
Chandler previously served as chief operating officer at Community Health Care System, Inc., in Tennille, Ga., where he supervised 17 clinics and managed 130 employees.
Prior to that, as COO of Diversity Health Center, Inc., in Hinesville, he assumed responsibility for the overall internal operations of the center and oversaw the health care plan, quality program and grant development.
He also served in 2018 as the key visionary and leader of Athens Neighborhood Health Center during a transitional period for the organization. He oversaw the day-to-day operations, including strategic planning, while ensuring the fiscal accountability of the center.
Chandler received his MD from All Saints University School of Medicine, Dominica, and an MBA with a health care management concentration from Davenport University in Michigan.
“As the new CEO, my goal is to foster an environment that builds upon the spirit and the core elements which created CCHS by continuing to offer exceptional health care alongside excellent customer service,” he said.
“In conjunction with the board of directors, we will assess the community’s current and future needs as it pertains to health care and make calculated and considerate decisions to ensure our community continues to have access to the best evidence-based care available in the state of Georgia.”
For a full list of services for the mobile unit and clinics in Glynn and McIntosh counties, visit www.CoastalCHS.org.
“We have access to not only primary care but to medication that is also costly for many,” Chandler said. “We’re here, and we’re open to working with every and anyone to get the word out.”
Each team member at CCHS shares this goal, he said.
“It’s excellent care by highly qualified individuals who are not only specialized in their field but are committed to this on a personal level to make a difference in their community,” he said.