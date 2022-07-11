A new clinic in downtown Brunswick aims to provide care within walking distance of many who may have had limited access.
When looking at locations to expand, the leadership of Coastal Community Health Services didn’t have to look too hard. The city’s core had few services close enough for those without vehicles to get to on their own.
It’s a noticeable issue at the health care provider’s location in the Shopper’s Way complex, where patients miss appointments simply because they could not get a ride.
“For downtown, we’re pretty much it,” said Coastal Community CEO Dr. Kavanaugh Chandler.
The new clinic at the corner of Ellis and F streets provides affordable primary care services, immediate care, preventative care, women’s health services, behavioral health services and COVID-19 testing and treatment.
The clinic is accepting new patients now. Anyone in the community is welcome, he said, regardless of where they live or income.
Six exam rooms and facilities for behavioral health, professional counseling and, by the end of the year, a full-service pharmacy occupy the newly renovated building. The pharmacy is a noteworthy feature because it is much closer to downtown than other pharmacies and will have access to heavily discounted drugs.
While it offers services that are much needed now, Chandler sees a great many benefits when it comes to COVID-19.
Treating the long-term side effects of COVID infection or in the event of another surge in cases, the clinic is positioned to help what is historically one of the hardest-hit areas of the county.
Easy access to preventative medicine is especially important in this regard, as untreated underlying conditions often make COVID infections much worse.
Chandler said he’d like the clinic to really merge with the community by providing health care to residents and to businesses in the area. The new location will also provide both a behavioral health specialist and a peer specialist — someone knowledgeable about the area and people who live there — to assist police.
“The vision is bringing these services directly to the people,” Chandler said.
Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson said the new clinic is a landmark development for the city. Both the city and Glynn County governments agreed to contribute $110,000 each toward the clinic’s operating expenses and toward stocking the pharmacy.
“No. 1, it’s a blessing to see health care come back to our community where we know travel barriers won’t be an issue,” Johnson said. “It’s good to see the COVID-19 funding going back into the health of the community.”
Immediate care and preventative care are incredibly important to the health of any community, Johnson said, and he looks forward to seeing the good the new clinic will do.
More than that, he felt Coastal Community Health’s investment in Brunswick showed recognition of the strength of the community. He hopes to see similar services opening locations downtown.
City Commissioner Kendra Rolle had already availed herself of the clinic’s services, she told The News on Wednesday. She got a COVID-19 test there and had nothing but praise for their efficacy and courtesy.
The clinic is at 1600 Ellis St. and is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays.
For more information, visit coastalchs.org or call 912-275-8023.