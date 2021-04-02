Coastal Community Health Services is getting a windfall courtesy of Congress.
A $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid bill passed in March, dubbed the American Rescue Plan by the federal government, included $143 million in funding for community health centers in Georgia and some $2.1 million for the Coastal Community Health Services in Brunswick.
Community health centers aim to deliver comprehensive, high-quality affordable primary health care services, especially to low-income families, the homeless, agricultural workers, residents of public housing and veterans, according to a statement from the office of Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga.
“It was funding that was passed in Congress last month, and it’s to help to respond to the COVID-19 emergency,” said Barbara Meyers, CEO of Coastal Community Health Services.
The clinic has two years to use the allotment to help distribute and track COVID-19 vaccines, test for infections and provide activities to mitigate the spread. The funds can also go toward equipment and supplies for mobile testing and vaccinations, as well as expanding the clinic’s workforce.
“For us right now, about a third of our staff are being diverted to vaccinate and test, and that’s a significant operating loss,” Meyers said.
With the extra help, the staff can get back to their primary jobs, she said. The clinic employs 45 people and serves primarily Glynn and McIntosh counties, Meyers said.
Along with the COVID-19 response, the funding can be used to supplement regular services and expand or make alterations to the clinic itself.
“It’s a bit of a laundry list,” Meyers added.
The clinic has 60 days in which to finalize and submit its plans, after which it can reimburse all eligible expenses through the fund.
“We’re excited about this,” Meyers said. “It’s going to allow us to have expanded capacity to respond to COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s a wonderful thing in that we’ll be able to fund programs to address healthcare needs in our communities.”
Meyers said the clinic will be better able to provide normal primary care offerings and expand COVID-19 related services.
“We’re certainly thankful to Congress and the (Biden) administration to get money out to not only us but funding to benefit the public health department,” Meyers said.