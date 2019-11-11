Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority plans to host its fourth annual “Voices of Success” gala on Dec. 14 to raise money to support its mission of assisting underserved families along the coast.
Tickets are available now for the black-tie fundraising event, which will begin at 6 p.m. at the King & Prince Beach and Golf Resort on St. Simons.
The gala aims to both raise awareness of the work Community Action does in this community and to fundraise unrestricted money for the nonprofit, which receives funding as well from the state and federal government.
The event also celebrates the success stories of families served by Community Action.
“The Gala is an opportunity to showcase families we’ve worked with in our effort to move communities of coastal Georgia to self-sufficiency,” said Tres Hamilton, CEO of Community Action, in a press release. “At the Gala, we recognize individuals and families who have taken ownership of their situation and worked hard to take deliberate steps which will ensure their family has a better quality of life.”
The event raised around $25,000 last year. Zerik Samples, chief development officer for Community Action, said he hopes to see that number double or triple this year.
“I feel better giving than receiving during Christmas,” he said. “I’m hoping there will be a lot of people with the same mindset.”
Community Action will use the money raised during the gala to meet the wide variety of needs of the families the organization serves, Samples said, and to expand the Community Action Youth Leadership Initiative (CAYLI) program.
The event this year will feature a distinguished group of Honorary Chairs, including community volunter Meredith Magnus, former Chamber president Woody Woodside, State Rep. Al Williams, Kingsland Tourism chair CB Yadav and Greater Works Ministries Pastor Mark Butler.
The gala will include a live and silent auction, live holiday entertainment and video highlights of the families who have achieved success in their goals toward self-sufficiency in the last year. Tickets may be purchased at coastalgacaa.org/events.html.